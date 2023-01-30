Trade Coming For Orlando Magic?

1. MAGIC COMEBACK NOT ENOUGH; LOSS VS. BULLS SATURDAY AT HOME

“Without subbing out for the rest of the game, the five unlikely bench Heroes for the Magic made the game competitive once again, cutting the deficit to five points with four minutes to go. However, the group ran out of gas in the engine. “

2. MAGIC WELCOME TRADES?

“The Magic are welcoming trade inquiries for Mo Bamba, Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and RJ Hampton ahead of the deadline, league sources say,” Stein said. “Ross is a player, sources say, Rival teams are monitoring as a potential buyout candidate if no trade materializes.”

