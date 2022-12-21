Tracy Morgan’s amazing answer about the Warriors’ slow start to the NBA season

The Warriors’ slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season has surprised just about everyone who follows the league.

Except Tracy Morgan.

The actor joined “Warriors Pregame Live” before Golden State’s game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and was asked about the Defending Champions entering the game with a 15-16 record.

“Nah, man,” Morgan said to Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli. “All good things come to an end, baby. This is New York’s time.”

While the Warriors aren’t playing to the level they expected, Morgan’s Knicks are off a 17-13 start and have won seven straight games, which is the current longest streak in the NBA.

Morgan didn’t have his usual bling on during the interview, but that didn’t mean he was any less hyped about the Knicks.

“Let me tell you something,” Morgan said. “We don’t care who’s on the court. We ain’t scared of nobody, man. This is New York City, baby. Holler at me. We ain’t scared of nobody. Come through and you might get punched in the mouth. Like Mike Tyson said, ‘Everybody got a plan until they get hit in the face.’ “

RELATED: Three things Looney can never forget from Steph’s 3-point record

If the Warriors are going to snap the Knicks’ winning streak and ruin Morgan’s night, they’ll have to do it without Steph Curry, who is out due to a left shoulder injury.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast