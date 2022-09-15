Tracy McGrady on why he switched to basketball from baseball – Basketball Network

Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady

It’s not uncommon for NBA players to have basketball as their second favorite sport. Some of them even discover basketball relatively late in their teenage years and turn out to be savants. Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is one of those great ballers who didn’t fall in love with the orange ball at first sight. He Unveiled why he made the Ultimate switch to the hard court from the ballpark.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button