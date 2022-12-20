Tracking the Transfers In and Out of the BYU Football Program

It’s transfer season and BYU has seen 11 players transfer out of the program and 2 players transfer into the program. This article will serve as a tracker for the transfers both in and out of the BYU football program.

Transfers Out

1. Keenan Pili

BYU vs Oregon Keenan Pili Logan Lutui

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button