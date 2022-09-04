Tracking the 2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson, Darnell Washington shine

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson spent the summer with NFL Draft hype being dumped on his head before he’d really ever done much on the field. He’d attempted all of 64 passes last season. Then, on Saturday, the 6-foot-4, 232-pound, third-year sophomore got the start against a tough Utah team in The Swamp and led the Gators to a huge 29-26 comeback win in head Coach Billy Napier’s debut.

45 YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR ANTHONY RICHARDSON 🤯💨 pic.twitter.com/HIhYQSXZ4z — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 4, 2022

Richardson, who ranked No. 27 is Dane Brugler’s preseason top 50, continues to be electric with his legs and is as special an athlete in open space as Florida has. On Saturday night, he ripped off 104 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 rushing attempts. More important: They didn’t turn the ball over against a very tough, disciplined Utah defense (although, the Utes did drop a potential interception in the third quarter).

He was hardly perfect passing the ball, but he was also efficient: 17-of-24 for 168 yards. With help from Napier, whose staff called a great game, Richardson kept Florida out of critical problem spots in a back-and-forth struggle. He stood in the pocket, made off-platform throws on the run and wasn’t afraid to challenge the middle of the field. They showed great poise, too, on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive that featured a fourth-down scramble, before Richardson’s own 1-yard TD run to win it.

It was a huge day for Richardson in terms of experience — a pressure-filled game, on a big stage, against a good team.

GO DEEPER Scouting Anthony Richardson: What to know about Florida’s QB ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Richardson had some misses with his arm. But he also showed good decision-making and some elite escapability from the pocket, as his balance and body control allowed him to keep plays alive much longer than most can. In general, Richardson plays with quiet feet in the pocket and can really rip it when he squares himself. And when his mechanics are right, he has impressive arm strength and touch.

It was an encouraging start for a high-ceiling prospect whose floor might not be quite as low as some people thought.



Darnell Washington had just 17 catches over the past two seasons, but he averaged 18.8 yards per grab. (Dale Zanine/USA Today)

Georgia’s ridiculous TE Talent

The furthest Georgia Coach Kirby Smart was willing to go Saturday night was to acknowledge his team had “good depth” at the tight end position.

In reality, Smart’s tight ends might be the most talented position group on any team, in any conference. Smart has Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp — the first three on that list are almost certain to be high draft choices, and the fourth, a true freshman, could one day join them on that level.

Washington was a one-man wrecking crew early in Georgia’s 49-3 romp over No. 11 Oregon. The massive 6-7, 270-pounder not only runs like a receiver — and can split out wide for Georgia — but also flashes truly dominant stretches as a run blocker. The first quarter of Saturday’s game was littered with clips of Washington knocking people over, on the line and in space.

He threw a crushing lead block on a swing pass, which sprung a pass 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage for a gain of 17 and a first down. On the next series, he sliced ​​across the formation on a play-action flat concept, then tossed a linebacker en route to a full-sprint hurdle is a 25-yard reception. The latter was as impressive a play as you were likely to see all weekend.

Washington did have a drop when a ball hit him in the face mask — he’s still working on getting his Massive hands out in front of the ball rather than letting it get into his body. Still, Washington started the game alongside Bowers (who’s the team’s best tight end despite being just a true sophomore).

Interestingly enough, Delp cracked the lineup against Oregon before Gilbert, No. 19 is Brugler’s preseason board and a player who’s considered the most dynamic of Georgia’s positional group. All four of these guys are getting drafted, eventually, but only Washington and Gilbert will be eligible for the coming year. And in more competitive games, Georgia might opt ​​to shorten its bench, meaning someone gets squeezed out of the rotation. This could be the most-watched position battle of the 2023 draft evaluation cycle.

Oh, and as if the Bulldogs’ loaded offense isn’t enough, the defense showed up in a big way on Saturday, too. Arguably the best play made by anyone during the 46-point rout was this ridiculous interception from true freshman Malaki Starks.

This INT by Malaki Starks 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/xwO02oM61K — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 3, 2022

You might not see a better pick all year.

The Stetson Bennett Show?

Georgia’s tight end group is ridiculous, the defense is — once again — littered with draftable talent, and Kenny McIntosh (Brugler’s top-rated senior RB) showed his full repertoire Saturday with a rushing touchdown and nine catches for 117 yards. But, yet again, the guy who never really seems to get anyone’s attention is quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.

He was nothing short of elite against Oregon. The Georgia offense operated with very little lag, as Bennett finished the game 25-of-31 for 368 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Stetson Bennett wasn’t going down without a touchdown 😤 pic.twitter.com/xfo5TJVC11 — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2022

Obviously, Bennett is working with some of the best talent in the country. But that goes the same for Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, who are considered to be the top two QBs in the 2023 class.

Bennett isn’t the full-package prospect those two are, and where he lands on any draft board right now is a mystery. All Bennett does these days, though, is exactly what he’s supposed to do with the football. In his past five games (including two versus Alabama and one playoff win over Michigan), Bennett has thrown for a combined 1,500 yards on 155 attempts (9.6 yards per attempt), at a 67.7-percent completion clip. He’s added 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

His hot streak continued against the Ducks.

Will Levis gets moving

It wasn’t a bad 2022 debut for Levis, but it wasn’t without some annoyances. The dynamic Kentucky senior quarterback (ranked No. 11 on Brugler’s top 50) was 21-of-32 for 303 yards, three TDs and an interception Saturday night in a 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio).

Kentucky had some protection issues. Levis also missed a few. His worst mistake of the night came on a fourth-and-2 near the Miami end zone, when he picked up a low snap and rushed a throw into the flat, resulting in a rough interception. Otherwise, he looked like the Will Levis who’s expected to be a tantalizing draft prospect.

His arm strength is evident, of course. There are moments when you’d like Levis to get rid of it quicker, but he didn’t always have the luxury of time in Kentucky’s opener. When he does get protection and can step into a ball to deliver a rope 20 yards downfield, Levis can make any receiver look great.

It’s all there. The Wildcats might need a minute to shake off some Rust as they continue to settle in under new OC (and former 49ers QB coach) Rich Scangarello. But Levis got his feet under him before a trip to Florida — and a Showdown with Richardson — next week.

Remember Eyabi Anoma?

Only Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were rated higher than Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a 6-5 edge prospect in 2018. His path hasn’t been smooth since then — at Alabama, he was dismissed by the university after one year; and in 2019, he got booted out of Houston’s program, reportedly for a violation of team rules. As he attempted to salvage his college career, Anoma then had 6.5 sacks at Tennessee-Mart last season. He joined Michigan’s program as a transfer late this summer.

Getting what equates to a fourth chance in Jim Harbaugh’s program, the 6-5, 244-pound Anoma (who played for Michigan staffer Biff Poggi’s St. Frances Academy team in Baltimore) was back in Power 5 action Saturday and immediately made his presence known . In his Michigan debut, Anoma registered two tackles and a sack while handling third-down rush duty.

Michigan has depth on the edge, including senior Mike Morris and talented youngsters Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore, but keep an eye on Anoma. Don’t be surprised to see a big sack number before the year is done.

(Top photo of Anthony Richardson: Kim Klement / USA Today)