Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 4

The 2022 NFL season is underway and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 4. Cordarrelle Patterson kept his hot start going but now is sidelined by an injury, Marquez Callaway did some things in London and Cameron Sutton and Jalen Reeves-Maybin both came up with turnovers for their teams. There is also an NFL debut for rookie wide receiver and return specialist Velus Jones Jr.the third-round pick who had been dealing with an injury.

GoVols247 Recaps how every former Tennessee player fared during the fourth week of the NFL season in the latest installment of our Weekly feature.

Patterson continues hot start, but lands on IR

Veteran playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson continued his strong start to the 2022 season with his third touchdown in four games for the Falcons, but he will be on the shelf for the next few weeks due to a knee injury. The 31-year-old missed a couple of days of practice last week and was questionable going into the game against the Browns, but was able to play at least a limited role. They totaled 38 yards on nine carries and scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

However, Patterson, who totaled 340 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries with a pair of 100-yard games, underwent a knee procedure on Monday and Atlanta put him on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next four games. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Patterson should return this season and the team “expect(s) him back sooner rather than later,” according to ESPN. Going on IR means Patterson will be out at least through October.

Callaway’s catch boosts Saints

Injuries had the Saints trotting out just half of their VFL Quartet for the game against the Vikings in London (a 28-25 defeat), but wide receiver Marquez Callaway and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle still got a chance to show out to a more global audience. Tuttle started again and finished with three tackles. Callaway started and saw an increased role with New Orleans shorthanded at wideout and responded by turning six targets into three catches for 53 yards – his receptions went for 15 yards, converted a fourth-and-4 and then a 33-yarder that was typical of what he did with the Vols.

Jones makes NFL debut, muffs punt

After missing the first three games of the season while dealing with a hamstring injury that had him inactive on game day, Bears Rookie wide receiver and return specialist Velus Jones Jr. made his NFL debut against the Giants. The third-round pick didn’t play any snaps on Chicago’s bustling offense, but handled both kickoffs and punts in a return role. Jones had a pair of 22-yard kickoff returns and had a 19-yard punt return, but late in the game he muffed a punt for a turnover.

”I’m definitely gonna let this one sit and hurt,” Jones said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. ”It’s gonna motivate me next time I’m out there. I know the type of returner I am.”

Marquez Callaway

Rounding up the rest of the former Vols

> In the win for the 49ers against the Rams on Monday Night Football, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley played excellently with six tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass Breakup with solid coverage throughout and John Jennings caught two passes on four targets for 22 yards – both third-down conversions on San Francisco’s touchdown drive on its first possession.

> Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton started and had one tackle and notched his second interception of the season late in the second quarter of the loss to the Jets.

> Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith started at right guard and played 79 snaps (despite a pectoral injury) to help Kansas City have a huge game on offense in the win at the Bucs on Sunday Night Football.

> Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer caught a 25-yard pass on his Lone target in the win at the Texans.

> Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin made one tackle on defense and recorded one tackle and a fumble recovery (both on kickoff coverage) in the loss to the Chargers.

> Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor had three tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in the win at the Lions.

> For the Raiders in the win against the Broncos, defensive tackles Kendal Vickers and Rookie Matthew Butler each made one tackle and fullback Jakob Johnson played 26 snaps on offense with no stats.

> Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs was the unused backup in the loss at the Falcons.

> Titans long snapper Morgan Cox executed on one field goal, three extra points and four punts in the win at the Colts.

Not in action

Inactive: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib injury), Titans DB Theo Jackson (elevated from practice squad), Panthers OL Cade MaysSeahawks CB Justin Coleman.

Injured reserve: Eagles DE Derek Barnett (knee), Ravens OT Ja’Wuan James (Achilles), Saints CB Alontae Taylor (knee).

Practice squad: S Micah Abernathy (Packers), RB John Kelly Jr. (Browns), OLB Jonathan Kongbo (Broncos), OL Kahlil McKenzie (Ravens).