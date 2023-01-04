Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 17

The 2022 NFL season is into the New Year and nearing the playoffs, and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 17. Joshua Dobbs made the first start of his NFL career and threw his first NFL touchdown pass, Darrell Taylor had the best game of his pro career and Cordarrelle Patterson scored another touchdown. A Rookie VFL has a new team and two practice-squad players got call-ups.

GoVols247 Recaps how every former Tennessee player fared during the penultimate week of the NFL season in the latest installment of our Weekly feature.

Dobbs makes first NFL start

Six years after playing his final game at Tennessee in Nissan Stadium, quarterback Joshua Dobbs was called on to make his first NFL start in the same venue for the Titans against the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. The 2017 fourth-round pick spent most of the first five seasons in the NFL with the Steelers – he had a stint with the Jaguars – and played in just six regular-season games and totaled 10 pass attempts in those appearances. Dobbs started this season with the Browns, landed with the Lions after being released and a couple of weeks later was signed by the Titans.

Dobbs played well in the loss to the Cowboys, finishing 20-of-39 passing for 232 yards with one touchdown and one interception and adding 12 yards on three rushes. He had three completions go for gains of 30+ yards and another for 20+ as he kept shorthanded Tennessee in the game into the fourth quarter. Dobbs threw his first NFL touchdown pass late in the third quarter, hitting Robert Woods for a 7-yard score.

Dobbs’s play was good enough to earn him a second start – the Titans play the Jaguars in Jacksonville with the AFC South title and a playoff berth on the line on Saturday night.

DT sack party

Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor continued his strong second half of the season and helped Seattle stay in the playoff race with a win at the Jets. The 2020 second-round pick tormented New York’s offense to the tune of three tackles, 2.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. Over the past five games, Taylor now has 5.5 sacks and is up to 8.5 sacks for the season.

Darrell Taylor must have guzzled some jet fuel before kickoff on Sunday. Perfect jump – so much so that all George Fant could do is look at the refs in disbelief – and he immediately hones in on Mike White for the first of 2.5 sacks. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/0mu49EqRFJ — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 3, 2023

This fits well with Pete Carroll’s assessment that Darrell Taylor isn’t trying to do too much. All he did here was use a subtle hesitation step, but it’s enough to get Duane Brown moving back inside, allowing Taylor to shoot past him and Bend around the corner for a Strip sack. pic.twitter.com/Z3VgoDPyuS — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 3, 2023

Darrell Taylor sack. pic.twitter.com/4rWbllIHDe — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) January 2, 2023

CP TD

Cordarrelle Patterson continued his strong 2022 season with another touchdown to help the Falcons get a home win against the Cardinals. The 31-year-old running back scored his career-high seventh rushing touchdown of the season (his previous career high was six, set last season for Atlanta), scoring from 5 yards out late in the second quarter. Patterson finished the game with 42 yards on nine carries and added six catches on eight targets for 42 yards, including a 16-yard catch, to finish with 84 yards from scrimmage.

Abernathy gets NFL Homecoming

Rookie safety Micah Abernathy will get to finish the season with his Hometown team. The Atlanta native was signed by the Falcons to their active roster on Saturday after spending the entire season on the Packers practice squad. Abernathy played in the USFL, finishing as one of the top tacklers in that league, and earned his roster spot in Green Bay during training camp in preseason – he made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Vikings and notched his first NFL tackle in Week 13 against the Bears.

Abernathy was inactive for the Week 17 game against the Cardinals, but could play in the team’s Week 18 finale.

John Jennings

Rounding up the rest of the former Vols

> 49ers wide receiver John Jennings was targeted three times and caught two passes for 46 yards – one a 28-yarder and another an 18-yarder – in the overtime win at the Raiders.

> For the Saints in the win at the Eagles, running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries and caught a 7-yard pass, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle started and played 26 snaps on defense and rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor shifted back out of the starting lineup and played just 11 snaps on special teams (New Orleans got star Marshon Lattimore back from a long injury absence).

> Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith started at right guard and helped Kansas City ground out a win against Denver.

> Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer was targeted just once, but finished the win at the Rams without a catch.

> Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton had two tackles in the win at the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

> Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. had a 13-yard rush, was targeted once and ripped off a 63-yard kickoff return in the loss at the Lions.

> Rookie safety Theo Jackson had one tackle on 22 special teams snaps and played seven snaps on defense in the loss at the Packers.

> The Broncos promoted outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad to the active roster, and during his third appearance of the season he played 29 snaps (20 on defense) but did not record any stats in the loss at the Chiefs.

> Browns running back John Kelly Jr. was elevated from the practice Squad to make his first appearance of the season, playing 14 snaps on special teams in the win at the Commanders.

> Rookie offensive lineman Cade Mays played five snaps (one on offense, four on special teams) in the loss at the Bucs.

> Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin played exclusively special teams (23 snaps), but did not have any stats in the loss to the Jaguars.

> Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman played 18 snaps (nine on defense) but did not record any stats in the win against the Jets.

> Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson played 29 snaps (19 on offense, 10 on special teams) but did not record any stats in the overtime loss to the 49ers.

> Patriots punter Michael Palardy punted five times for a 42.4-yard overall average and 31.8-yard net average with a length of 58 yards and two touchbacks in the win against the Dolphins.

> Titans long snapper Morgan Cox was perfect on two field goals, one extra point and five punts in the loss to the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

Not in action

Inactive: Saints WR Marquez CallawayRaiders DT Matthew Butler.

Injured reserve: 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), Eagles DE Derek Barnett (knee), Ravens OT Ja’Wuan James (Achilles).

Practice squad: LB Alexander Johnson (Seahawks), OL Kahlil McKenzie (Ravens).