Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 14

The 2022 NFL season is heading down the stretch and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 14. Trey Smith deal out some punishment as only he can, Darrell Taylor came up with another sack and Joshua Palmer made a sweet catch in a primetime win. There’s a couple of VFLs on new teams, too, including quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

GoVols247 Recaps how every former Tennessee player fared during the 14th week of the NFL season in the latest installment of our Weekly feature.

As if things hadn’t been hard enough for the Broncos this season, they had to face Trey Smith is Sunday in Denver. The starting right guard for the Chiefs went viral again for doing what he does best – dishing out Merciless punishment for hapless Defenders in his way. The 2021 sixth-round pick paved the way for a Jerick McKinnon touchdown in the first half of Kansas City’s road win, clearing the path on a screen pass by clubbing one Bronco down, venturing downfield and crushing a defensive back.

Textbook – How to Release on a Screen pic.twitter.com/qkInMmnH8P — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) December 12, 2022

Another sack for Taylor

Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor is gaining momentum as the season heads down the stretch and added to his sack total again during the loss to the Panthers. The 2020 second-round pick came off the edge for a sack in the second quarter, ending a Carolina drive on third down. Taylor had registered a quarterback hit on the previous play, so he had a lot to do with Seattle’s defense forcing a three-and-out.

Sack Darrell Taylor vs. Taylor Moton. pic.twitter.com/6zuVubpNWZ — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) December 11, 2022

It was the second straight game with a sack for Taylor, who is up to five on the season – he had 6.5 in 2021.

Dobbs, Vickers change teams

A pair of former Vols are now on new teams after midseason transactions. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is now playing for his fourth NFL team after the Lions signed him to their practice squad last week. Dobbs had been the backup for the Browns, but was waived after Cleveland was able to reinstate Deshaun Watson from his suspension. Dobbs, who has appeared in six career games (and none since 2020) all with the Steelers, will be the third quarterback in Detroit as part of its practice squad.

Defensive tackle Kendal Vickers is now with the Bills, who added him to their practice squad following his release by the Raiders. The former Canadian League standout and undrafted free agent spent three seasons in Las Vegas, appearing in 25 games, including 15 as a rookie in 2020 before spending most of last season on the team’s practice squad. Vickers totaled 10 tackles in eight games this season, but hadn’t played since Week 10.

Theo Jackson

Rounding up the rest of the former Vols

> Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer was targeted six times and caught four passes for 53 yards in the win against the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

> Rookie offensive lineman Cade Mays continued in his fullback role for the Panthers, playing five snaps on offense (and six on the field goal unit) in the win at the Seahawks.

> 49ers wide receiver John Jennings was targeted twice and caught one pass for 5 yards in the win against the Bucs.

> Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton had two tackles and one pass Breakup in the loss to the Ravens.

> Rookie safety Theo Jackson played exclusively on special teams (24 snaps) but did not have any stats in the loss at the Lions.

> For the Raiders in the loss at the Rams on Thursday Night Football, fullback Jakob Johnson started and caught a 1-yard pass on 23 Offensive snaps, and Rookie defensive tackle Matthew Butler played four snaps with no stats.

> Texans linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin played 23 snaps on special teams and one on defense and did not record any stats in the loss at the Cowboys.

> Patriots punter Michael Palardy punted six times for a 42.2-yard overall average and 32.7-yard net average with a 49-yard long, two inside the 20 and two touchbacks in the win at the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

> Titans long snapper Morgan Cox was exceptional on two extra points and three punts in the loss to the Jaguars.

Not in action

Inactive: Seahawks CB Justin Coleman.

Bye week: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons), WR Velus Jones Jr. (Bears), RB Alvin Kamara (Saints), WR Marquez Callaway (Saints), DT Shy Tuttle (Saints), CB Alontae Taylor (Saints).

Injured reserve: 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), Eagles DE Derek Barnett (knee), Ravens OT Ja’Wuan James (Achilles).

Practice squad: S Micah Abernathy (Packers), LB Alexander Johnson (Seahawks), RB John Kelly Jr. (Browns), OLB Jonathan Kongbo (Broncos), OL Kahlil McKenzie (Ravens).