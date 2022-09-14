Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 1

The 2022 NFL season got underway over the last several days and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 1. The Highlights for the VFL contingent in the NFL included Cordarrelle Patterson scoring, Cameron Sutton intercepting and John Jennings doing John Jennings things. There was unfortunate injury news for a couple of former Tennessee stars as well.

Recaps how every former Tennessee player fared during the opening week of the NFL season.

Patterson picks up where he left off

Cordarrelle Patterson was a four-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl Winner during the first eight years of his NFL career, but he was rejuvenated in Atlanta as a running back last season. After re-signing with the Falcons this offseason, the 31-year-old picked right up where he left off last season. Patterson rushed for 120 yards – his third career 100-yard rushing game – and a touchdown on 22 carries and caught three of his five targets for 16 yards in a narrow loss to the Saints.

He scored his first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard run in the second quarter.

CP capping off 8 carries for 52 yards with a TD.@ceeflashpee84 pic.twitter.com/Y4U8xanX99 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 11, 2022

Here’s how Tennessee’s Saints contingent fared in the same game:

Running back Alvin Kamara rushed nine times for 39 yards and caught three of four targets for 7 yards.

rushed nine times for 39 yards and caught three of four targets for 7 yards. Wide receiver Marquez Callaway played 20 snaps on offense, but did not record any stats.

played 20 snaps on offense, but did not record any stats. Shy Tuttle started at defensive tackle and had two tackles.

started at defensive tackle and had two tackles. Rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor made his NFL debut, the second-round pick played extensively on special teams.

Sutton starts strong

Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton had a Renaissance season of his own in 2021, and he got the new season off to a good start in an overtime win at the Bengals. Sutton started and had three tackles, one interception and another pass breakup while allowing just two catches for 30 yards on seven targets. After having one pick wiped out by a penalty, Sutton picked off Joe Burrow in the second quarter, the sixth interception of his NFL career.

Dog on the run

The 49ers left soggy Chicago with a loss to the Bears to open the season, but wide receiver John Jennings still had a good day. He led the team with four catches on his targets for 62 yards, including a 44-yarder early in the third quarter to set up a field goal. Jennings added a 7-yard catch on third-and-5 and a 13-yard reception later in the second half.

Earlier in the second half QB Trey Lance to WR Jauan Jennings … #49ers #FTTB pic.twitter.com/J117gkjdTm — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) September 11, 2022

Also for the 49ers, Emmanuel Moseley started at cornerback and finished with two tackles.

Two VFLs suffer season-ending injuries

Bad news for Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett and Ravens offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James as both suffered season-ending injuries on Sunday.

After returning to Philadelphia, Barnett’s 2022 season lasted a little more than a half as he tore his ACL in the third quarter of the win at the Lions.

“I am a huge Derek Barnett fan and he’ll be missed, so that sucks,” Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “I hate that for him, I hate that for this team. I can’t tell you how much I think of Derek.”

James suffered a second Achillies injury in less than two years after getting hurt in the second quarter of the win at the Jets. It was his first game since 2019 for a player who has been beset with injuries over the past three seasons. James played just three games for Denver in 2019 due to knee injuries, sat out the 2020 season for Covid-19 reasons and missed all of the 2021 season after signing in Baltimore following his first Achilles injury during an offseason workout.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of his two-year deal with the Ravens.

Rounding up the rest of the former Vols

> Three Rookies were inactive and thus are still waiting to make their NFL debuts: Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Panthers Offensive lineman Cade Mays and Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler also were inactive.

> Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs was an unused backup in the win at the Panthers.

> Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin played extensively on special teams but did not record any stats in his debut with the Texans, who tied the Colts.

> Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith started at right guard, but left the win at the Cardinals in the second quarter due to an ankle injury and did not return.

> Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer caught three of his four targets for 5 yards and added a 4-yard rush in the win against the Raiders.

> For the Raiders in the loss at the Chargers, fullback Jakob Johnson made his Vegas debut and caught a 1-yard pass and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers played 20 defensive snaps and finished with one tackle.

> In the win against the Broncos on Monday Night Football, linebacker Darrell Taylor totaled two quarterback hits and cornerback Justin Coleman totaled five tackles for the Seahawks.

> Titans long snapper Morgan Cox was Flawless on six punts, three field goals and two extra points in the loss to the Giants.

Not in action

Practice squad: S Micah Abernathy (Packers), S Theo Jackson (Titans), RB John Kelly Jr. (Browns), OLB Jonathan Kongbo (Broncos), OL Kahlil McKenzie (Ravens).