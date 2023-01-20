Tracking Florida football’s 2023 Scholarship roster

The Florida Gators football program continues to go through massive changes over the offseason, and it’s clear that the 2023 team will look very different from the 2022 squad, at least in terms of personnel.

The Gators are losing a starting quarterback, the bulk of its starting Offensive line, both starting safeties and its defensive leader in the middle among others, and that’s not easy to make up for. Even in today’s game, where the transfer Portal acts as a free agency period for the top programs in the country, Billy Napier has his work cut out for him to complete the roster.

At Publishing time, Florida has 79 players expected to be on Scholarship in 2023, including Offensive lineman Caden Jones who has yet to sign with the team. Kicker Adam Mihalek could also earn one of those Scholarship spots but is currently listed as a walk-on.

Florida can still add six more players through the transfer Portal or national signing day if it pleases before hitting the 85 Scholarship threshold. Gators Wire will update this list as more players join the program.

Quarterbacks

Wisconsin transfer [autotag]Graham Mertz[/autotag] (Sr.)

[autotag]Jack Miller[/autotag] (R-So.)

[autotag]Max Brown[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

Running Backs

[autotag]Montrell Johnson[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Treyawn Webb[/autotag] (Fr.)

Wide Receiver

[autotag]Ricky Pearsall[/autotag] (Sr.)

[autotag]Ja’Quavion Fraziers[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Xavier Henderson[/autotag] (R-Jr.)

[autotag]Thai Chiaokhio-Bowman[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Marcus Burke[/autotag] (R-So.)

[autotag]Caleb Douglas[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Andy Jean[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Eugene Wilson III[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Aidan Mizell[/autotag] (Fr.)

Tight End

[autotag]Dante Zanders[/autotag] (R-Sr.)

[autotag]Keon Zippererer[/autotag] (Sr.)

[autotag]Jonathan Odom[/autotag] (R-Jr.)

[autotag]Arlis Boardingham[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

[autotag]Hayden Hansen[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

[autotag]Andrew Savaiinaea[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

Offensive Line

Kingsley Eguakun (Jr.)

Riley Simonds (Jr.)

William Harold (Jr.)

Richie Leonard (Jr.)

[autotag]Austin Barber[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Jake Slaughter[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Kamryn Waites[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Jordan Herman[/autotag] (So.)

Baylor transfer [autotag]Micah Mazzccua[/autotag] (So.)

Alabama transfer [autotag]Damien George[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]David Conner[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

[autotag]Christian Williams[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

[autotag]Jalen Farmer[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

[autotag]Roderick Kearney[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Knijeah Harris[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Bryce Lovett[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Tony Livingston[/autotag] (Fr.)

UNSIGNED Caden Jones (Fr.)

Defensive Line

Memphis transfer [autotag]CamRon Jackson[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Desmond Watson[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Princely Umanmielen[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Jaelin Humphries[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Justus Boone[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Tyreak Sapp[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Chris McClellan[/autotag] (So.)

Louisville transfer [autotag]Caleb Banks[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Jamari Lyons[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

[autotag]Kelby Collins[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Kamran James[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Gavin Hill[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Will Norman[/autotag] (Fr.)

Outside Linebacker

[autotag]Antwuan Powell-Ryland[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Jack Pyburn[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]TJ Searcy[/autotag] (Fr.)

Inside Linebackers

Ohio State transfer [autotag]Teradja Mitchell[/autotag] (Sr.)

[autotag]Derek Wingo[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Scooby Williams[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Shemar James[/autotag] (So.)

Michigan transfer [autotag]Deuce Spurlock[/autotag] (R-Fr.)

[autotag]Jaden Robinson[/autotag] (Fr.)

Cornerbacks

[autotag]Jaydon Hill[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Jason Marshall Jr[/autotag]. (Jr.)

[autotag]Jalen Kimber[/autotag] (Jr.)

[autotag]Devin Moore[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Ethan Pouncey[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Ja’Keem Jackson[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Sharif Denson[/autotag] (Fr.)

Safeties

[autotag]Jadarrius Perkins[/autotag] (Sr.)

[autotag]Dakota Mitchell[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Chamber Wilson[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Miguel Mitchell[/autotag] (So.)

[autotag]Dijon Johnson[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Aaron Gates[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Bryce Thornton[/autotag] (Fr.)

[autotag]Jordan Castell[/autotag] (Fr.)

Special Teamers

Punter [autotag]Jeremy Crawshaw[/autotag] (Jr.)

Kicker [autotag]Trey Smack[/autotag] (So.)

Long snapper [autotag]Rocco Underwood[/autotag] (So.)

