Track which conferences are winning the 2022-23 Bowl season
Bowl season is finally here. There are more than 40 FBS Bowl games on the calendar, with matchups featuring conference champions, ranked teams and more. Conference bragging rights are up for grabs as well. We’ll be keeping track of the conferences with the best Bowl records all Bowl season.
This article will be updated after each game. Conference representatives are in bold.
|CONFERENCE (BOWL TEAMS)
|RECORD
|WINNING PERCENTAGE
|AMERICAN (7)
|4-3
|.571
|ACC (9)
|5-4
|.556
|BIG 12 (8)
|2-6
|.333
|BIG TEN (9)
|5-4
|.555
|C-USA (6)
|3-3
|.500
|INDEPENDENTS (5)
|3-2
|.600
|MAC (6)
|4-2
|.667
|MOUNTAIN WEST (7)
|3-4
|.429
|PAC-12 (7)
|3-4
|.429
|SEC (11)
|6 to 5
|.545
|SUN BELT (7)
|3-4
|.429
American Athletic Conference (7)
Record: 4-3
ACC (9)
Record: 5-4
Big 12 (8)
Record: 2-6
- air force 30, Baylor 15 | Armed Forces Bowl
- Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17| Guaranteed Rate Bowl
- Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl
- Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl
- Well. 13 Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32 | Cheez-It Bowl
- Well. 12 Washington 27, Well. 20 Texas 20 | Alamo Bowl
- Well. 5 Alabama 45, Well. 9 Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl
- Well. 3 TCU 51, Well. 2 Michigan 45| CFP Semifinal | Fiesta Bowl
- Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU | 7:30 pm ET on ESPN | Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
Big Ten (9)
Record: 5-4
C-USA (6)
Record: 3-3
Independents (5)
Record: 3-2
MAC (6)
Record: 4-2
Mountain West (7)
Record: 3-4
Pac-12 (7)
Record: 3-3
SEC (11)
Record: 6-5
- Well. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3 | Las Vegas Bowl
- Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17 | Gasparilla Bowl
- Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl
- Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl
- Well. 21 Notre Dame 45, Well. 19 South Carolina 38 | Gator Bowl
- Well. 6 Tennessee 31, well 7 Clemson 14 | Orange Bowl
- Well. 5 Alabama 45, well 9 Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl
- Iowa 21, Kentucky 0 | Music City Bowl
- Well. 1 Georgia 42, Well. 4 Ohio State 41 | CFP Semifinal | 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 | ESPN
- Well. 22 Mississippi State 19, Illinois 10 | ReliaQuest Bowl
- Well. 17 LSU 63, Purdue 7 | Citrus Bowl
- Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU | 7:30 pm ET on ESPN | Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
Sun Belt (7)
Record: 3-4