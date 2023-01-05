Track which conferences are winning the 2022-23 Bowl season

Bowl season is finally here. There are more than 40 FBS Bowl games on the calendar, with matchups featuring conference champions, ranked teams and more. Conference bragging rights are up for grabs as well. We’ll be keeping track of the conferences with the best Bowl records all Bowl season.

This article will be updated after each game. Conference representatives are in bold.

CONFERENCE (BOWL TEAMS) RECORD WINNING PERCENTAGE AMERICAN (7) 4-3 .571 ACC (9) 5-4 .556 BIG 12 (8) 2-6 .333 BIG TEN (9) 5-4 .555 C-USA (6) 3-3 .500 INDEPENDENTS (5) 3-2 .600 MAC (6) 4-2 .667 MOUNTAIN WEST (7) 3-4 .429 PAC-12 (7) 3-4 .429 SEC (11) 6 to 5 .545 SUN BELT (7) 3-4 .429

American Athletic Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

WATCH THEM ALL: Complete Bowl game TV schedule

ACC (9)

Record: 5-4

Big 12 (8)

Record: 2-6

air force 30, Baylor 15 | Armed Forces Bowl

| Armed Forces Bowl Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17 | Guaranteed Rate Bowl

| Guaranteed Rate Bowl Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl

(3OT) | Liberty Bowl Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl

Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl Well. 13 Florida State 35, Oklahoma 32 | Cheez-It Bowl

| Cheez-It Bowl Well. 12 Washington 27, Well. 20 Texas 20 | Alamo Bowl

| Alamo Bowl Well. 5 Alabama 45, Well. 9 Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl

| Sugar Bowl Well. 3 TCU 51, Well. 2 Michigan 45| CFP Semifinal | Fiesta Bowl

Well. 2 Michigan 45| CFP Semifinal | Fiesta Bowl Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU | 7:30 pm ET on ESPN | Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Big Ten (9)

Record: 5-4

GET CAUGHT UP: Live scoreboard, stats for every game

C-USA (6)

Record: 3-3

Independents (5)

Record: 3-2

MAC (6)

Record: 4-2

TITLE: History of college football’s national champions

Mountain West (7)

Record: 3-4

Pac-12 (7)

Record: 3-3

SEC (11)

Record: 6-5

Well. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3 | Las Vegas Bowl

| Las Vegas Bowl Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17 | Gasparilla Bowl

| Gasparilla Bowl Arkansas 55, Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl

Kansas 53 (3OT) | Liberty Bowl Texas Tech 42, Ole Miss 25 | Texas Bowl

| Texas Bowl Well. 21 Notre Dame 45, Well. 19 South Carolina 38 | Gator Bowl

| Gator Bowl Well. 6 Tennessee 31 , well 7 Clemson 14 | Orange Bowl

, well 7 Clemson 14 | Orange Bowl Well. 5 Alabama 45 , well 9 Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl

, well 9 Kansas State 20 | Sugar Bowl Iowa 21, Kentucky 0 | Music City Bowl

| Music City Bowl Well. 1 Georgia 42, Well. 4 Ohio State 41 | CFP Semifinal | 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 | ESPN

Well. 4 Ohio State 41 | CFP Semifinal | 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 | ESPN Well. 22 Mississippi State 19 , Illinois 10 | ReliaQuest Bowl

, Illinois 10 | ReliaQuest Bowl Well. 17 LSU 63 , Purdue 7 | Citrus Bowl

, Purdue 7 | Citrus Bowl Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU | 7:30 pm ET on ESPN | Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Sun Belt (7)

Record: 3-4