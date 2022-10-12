TR Roundup: Lisbon boys soccer Cruises past Spruce Mountain/Dirigo

LISBON — Bryce Poulin had four goals and an assist as the Lisbon boys soccer team rolled past Spruce Mountain/Dirigo 7-1 on Tuesday.

Danny Levesque added two goals and an assist for Lisbon (9-3-1), while Gavin Gernier scored and Nick Powell dished out two assists. Levi Tibbetts made eight saves goal.

Nate Holland scored for Spruce Mountain/Dirigo (3-10).

LEAVITT 3, MORSE 2: The Hornets (3-9) exploded for three goals in the second half to rally past the Shipbuilders (3-8-1) in Turner.

Logan Berube scored two goals as Brayden Greenlaw tallied a goal and an assist for Leavitt, which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Garrett Gaudin added an assist for the Hornets, and Vanya Bezhenar made 10 saves.

Jay Bussey and Exaucee Namwira scored for Morse, and Waylon Rohrer stopped six shots in goal.

MT. ARARAT 4, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Caleb Murphy scored twice in the first half as the Eagles (9-1-2) beat the Broncos (4-6-1) in Topsham.

Ethan Berry scored on a penalty kick and Ewan Alexander also scored for Mt. Macaws.

