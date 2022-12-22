Towson vs. Bryant odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 22 predictions from proven computer models

The Towson Tigers will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the Bryant Bulldogs in a non-conference game on Thursday afternoon. Towson lost a pair of close games against Clemson and Navy before getting blown out by Northern Iowa last Saturday. Bryant had his two-game winning streak snapped in an 82-62 loss to Liberty his last time out.

Tip-off is set for noon ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 1 point in the latest Towson vs. Bryant odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 150.5.

Towson vs. Bryant spread: Bryant -1

Towson vs. Bryant over/under: 150.5 points

Towson vs. Bryant money line: Bryant -115, Towson -105

Why Bryant can cover

Towson got off to a hot start this season, but its close losses to Clemson and Navy seemed to bleed over into its performance against Northern Iowa on Saturday. The Tigers were dominated in the second half, getting outscored 52-33 en route to an 83-66 loss as 5.5-point favorites. Bryant comes into this game having won two of his last three contests, with the lone loss coming as a road underdog at Liberty.

The Bulldogs have only lost one home game this season, and they bounced back from that loss with a 79-60 win against Stony Brook earlier this month. They have one of the most balanced lineups in college basketball, with Sherif Gross-Bullock (16.1), Earl Timberlake (15.8), Charles Pride (15.6) and Antwan Walker (14.1) each scoring in double figures. Bryant has gone 17-1 in his last 18 home games, while Towson has only covered the spread twice in his last seven games.

Why Towson can cover

Bryant has already suffered one disappointing loss at home this season, falling to Brown in a 72-60 final despite being a 12-point favorite in that matchup. The Bulldogs also came up short of covering the spread in their most recent two outings, which were a win over Manhattan and a loss to Liberty. They have only covered the spread once in their last five games.

Towson took Clemson to the wire earlier this month on the road and also played an overtime game against Navy, so two of its last three losses have been respectable. The Tigers won their first five road games this season, including an upset win at UMass in November. They are comfortable playing in this role, covering the spread in four of their last five road games.

