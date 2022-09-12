Township’s Arts in the Park features two special events in September

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township Arts in the Park program will feature two events this fall, with Shakespeare in the Park set for Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm, and The Woodlands Renaissance Faire set for Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 4 to 9 pm Both events will be held at Rob Fleming Park, located at 6055 Creekside Forest Drive in The Woodlands, TX 77389.

The first of the two events, on September 17, 2022, will be a live Shakespeare theater performance of Henry V, William Shakespeare’s Masterpiece that tells of how the former bratty “Prince Hal” finally embraces his Destiny and ascends the English throne. This Timeless saga is performed by Points North Theater Company and WHAM – Woodlands Hammers and Mallets.

The second event, on September 24, 2022, gives Residents the opportunity to take a stroll back to Renaissance times while enjoying musical and theater performances at The Woodlands Renaissance Faire, featuring live musical and theater performances by local artists and The Woodlands Symphony Orchestra players. Other activities include children’s arts and crafts, face painting, local vendors, strolling entertainment, Renaissance-themed youth and adult costume contests and much more.

Residents of The Woodlands are invited to enjoy these two evenings with family and friends by bringing lawn chairs, grabbing a bite to eat at the food trucks and enjoying free live performances of events that are open to audiences of all ages. Both events are produced by The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Department.

Coolers, picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs are permitted. Glass is prohibited. More information on the Shakespeare in the Park event and The Woodlands Renaissance Fair can be found on The Woodlands Township website, or by calling 281-210-3800.

