Town proclaims Dec. 1 Wolverines Boys Soccer Day

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor.

During the regular town meeting on Dec. 1, Mayor Ray Jackson proclaimed Dec. 1 2022 as Wolverines Boy’s Soccer Day as a tribute to the team winning the State Championship Nov. 19.

The Proclamation reads as follows:

WHEREAS, the hard work, dedication, sportsmanship, Talent and exceptional team Chemistry of the 2022 Friday Harbor High School boy’s soccer team has earned these student-athletes the right to compete in this year’s State Championships; and

WHEREAS, on November 19th, the Wolverines fought hard for a double win over the Orcas Island Vikings to bring home the Class 1B / 2B Soccer Finals, the school’s first Athletic State Championship Trophy since 1986; and

WHEREAS, the Town also acknowledges the family members, administration, Faculty and student body of Friday Harbor High School, no doubt their outstanding support aided in making this achievement possible;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Raymont C. Jackson by the authority vested in me as Mayor, do hereby proclaim December 1, 2022 as Wolverines Boys Soccer Day in the Town of Friday Harbor and congratulate the Wolverines and their coaches for an amazing season! We are extremely proud of each of you and we are looking forward to this Legacy continuing!

Head Coach Brett Paul and Brock Hauck were present to witness the tribute.