Town hall is a new Performing arts center in Reston set for Tomorrow

A proposal for a new arts center in Reston will be the topic of discussion at a town hall tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

Developer Boston Properties plans to work with the county to provide a space for the Performing arts center on Sunset Hills Road as part of Reston Town Center’s next phase of development.

So far, draft proposals by the Developer contemplate a Performing arts facility of up to 60,000 square feet in Block J of the development. Block J is located next to Sunset Hills Road in the southwestern corner of the proposed development site.

The discussion comes after Reston Community Center worked with a research team at the University of Virginia to gather input about the project.

A feasibility study conducted by the county found that the center could cost up to $81 million, accounting for inflation.

Alcorn requested a six-month extension to make a decision about the offer. A July 31 deadline was first planned by the Board of Supervisors this year.

The meeting, slated to begin at 7 pm, will take place online. Participants can also call 571-429-5982 and use conference ID 982 587 410.