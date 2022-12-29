Town council signs off on sale of Farmville Municipal Golf Course Published 1:27 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

FARMVILLE – After months of discussions, the Fate of the Farmville Municipal Golf Course has been decided.

At a special called meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Farmville Town Council unanimously voted to adopt Ordinance 217 to sell the golf course to T & M Investments LLC.

This Ordinance authorized Town Manager Scott Davis to enter a purchase and sale agreement on behalf of the town with T & M Investments LLC. The deal gives a parcel of the approximately 91.370-acre site to the company for $995,000. This was the same amount the council said they would accept at the August meeting, when asked to determine if they would sell.

The Farmville Municipal Golf Course is located at 36 Wedgewood Drive in Cumberland County, right outside the Farmville Regional Airport. The nine-hole golf course, which has been closed since Friday, Aug. 12, also includes a putting green, a complete practice facility with a driving range, a chipping area and a sand bunker. There’s been no discussion from T & M Investments LLC about whether they plan to keep the property as a golf course or change it.

A public hearing was scheduled regarding the sale, but no one signed up to speak. The sale officially closed on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Previous focus is the Farmville Municipal Golf Course

The conversation about closing the Farmville Municipal Golf Course started at the April 13 meeting when Davis proposed the budget for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023. The new budget took the $217,224 funding for the golf course and put the money towards raises and expenses for core services .

“I believe yes, it is something that people who play golf enjoy; however, it’s not a core service for every Resident in the Town of Farmville,” said Davis in his budget presentation at the April meeting. “We’ve been having a loss of anywhere between $200,000 and $250,000 a year. I think that this is a time where we need to take that off the table so that we can begin to put money into core services.”

The original plan was to close the course at the end of the fiscal year on June 30 with the Farmville Golf Course Banquet Room still kept up for events. Members of the Town Council received feedback from Farmville Residents to try to keep the course open or sell it. At the May 4, work session, Council voted to get the course appraised to sell.

The golf course remained open until Friday, Aug. 12 in order to keep the grounds maintained for the sale.