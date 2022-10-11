Tovar caps RBHS soccer career with league title

Riverside-Brookfield High School senior midfielder Manny Tovar significantly added to his four-year varsity soccer achievements on Oct. 5.

The Bulldogs earned a share of the Metro Suburban Conference Blue championship, the program’s first conference title since 2015.

“To be on the walls of RB, it will be something that we’ll remember forever,” Tovar said. “Especially since I’ve been [on varsity] for four years, this was like my last chance, and I finally got it.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button