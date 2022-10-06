Touted Freshman Class Joins USC Beach Volleyball

Women’s Beach Volleyball | October 05, 2022

LOS ANGELES – The five-time national Champion USC beach volleyball program introduces seven freshmen to its 2022-23 roster including Sterling Fischer (Newport Beach, Calif./Corona Del Mar HS), Delaney Karl (Carlsbad, Calif./Torrey Pines HS), Bailey Showalter (North Bend, Wash./Mount Si HS), Maby Thomas (Southlake, Texas/Carroll HS), Claire VanDeusen (Saint Augustine, Fla./Bartram Trail HS), Gabby Walker (Flower Mound, Texas/Flower Mound HS), and Madison White (Scottsdale, Ariz./ASU Preparatory Academy), fourth-year head coach Dan Blanton announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

“I’m excited to introduce these seven stand-out Athletes to our Trojan Family this season,” said Blanton. “Our Athletes are skilled, decorated and academically well-rounded. As we continue to build our program and win championships, these Athletes will be a valuable addition to our team both on and off the sand.”

Fischer collected first-place finishes at the 2022 Grand Opening Junior Beach Qualifier, the 2021 Women’s CBVA A and at several 18U CBVA Tour Stops, and the 2021 CBVA 18U Championship Tournament. Karl—the daughter of former Major League Baseball player Scott Karl—helped Torrey Pines High School win the 2018 California CIF Division II Championship. She is a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and helped the USAV U15 High Performance Team win the 2018 14U BVCA National Championship and the 2022 Gulf Coast Beach National Qualifier.

Showalter helped Mount Si High School to a ninth-place finish in the 2021 Washington State Tournament and made the All-State Team in 2018 and 2021. Showalter played for the U19 USA National Team and earned a second-place finish in the 2022 USA World Trials and third in the 2022 U18 AVP National Championship. Thomas played for Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, and played most recently for Madsand Beach Volleyball Club in Plano, Texas. She received High School All-District Academic Honors

VanDeusen played for Premier Beach Volleyball Club and placed first at the 2022 p1440 Futures Tour: Huntington Beach and the 2022 BeVolley Showcase: Clearwater Beach. At Bartram Trail High School, she was a member of the National Honor Society. Walker helped Flower Mound High School earn a third-place finish in the Texas 6A Division State Championship. She was named to the 2021 AVCA High School Indoor All-America third team, the 2020 All-District first team, and the 2021 Volleypalooza Tournament all-tournament team. White was a crucial contributor at ASU Prep, and previously helped Notre Dame Prep finish as the runner up in the 2020 indoor volleyball Arizona State Championship. White was a CIF Scholar-Athlete and California Scholarship Federation Member in 2018-19 and was named 2020 AZPreps365 4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Under fourth-year head coach Dan Blanton , the USC beach volleyball team captured its fourth NCAA Championship (fifth national title) and fourth Pac-12 crown in 2022. The Women of Troy finished the year ranked No. 1 and had a record of 37-1 with a 36-match win streak intact at the end. USC added four AVCA All-Americans to its history books with the four-time selection of Tina Graudina as well as the third-career Honor for Sammy Slater . Graudina was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year a third time and earned Pac-12 and AVCA Pair of the Year honors with partner Hailey Harvard who was also tabbed an AVCA All-American along with sophomore Megan Kraft .

