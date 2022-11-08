Tourney MVP Kiana Walker Highlights 2022 Empire 8 Women’s Volleyball Championship All-Tournament Team

Women’s Volleyball | 11/8/2022 11:30:00 AM

The Empire 8 Conference announced its 2022 Women’s Volleyball Championship All-Tournament Team on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Fifth year outside hitter Kiana Walker was named the Empire 8 Tournament Most Valuable Player after leading the Cardinals to their fourth consecutive league title over the weekend. Walker hit .275 with 26 kills, 25 digs, five blocks and four service aces in the two E8 Tournament matches. Walker began the weekend by recording 10 kills and six digs in a three-set win over Houghton in the semifinals Friday. She saved her best for last on Saturday, slamming a season-high 16 kills to go along with 19 digs, three service aces and three assisted blocks, as the Cardinals defeated Hartwick in four sets in the title match. She was one of three St. John Fisher student-athletes to earn All-Tournament Team honors.

2022 Empire 8 Women’s Volleyball Championship All-Tournament Team

Braelyn Hornick, So., S, Hartwick

Collette Maloney, Sr., OH, Hartwick

Haley Unverdorben, Gr., S, Houghton

Sydney French, Sr., MB, St. John Fisher

Kiera Hartpence, Fr., L/DS, St. John Fisher

Kiana Walker, Gr., OH, St. John Fisher *

Krystell Pappas, So., L/DS, Utica

* Named Most Valuable Player

