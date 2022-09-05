Tournament Time Approaching for DCHS Golf Teams

September 5, 2022

By: Dwayne Page

The 2022 DeKalb County High School Golf Teams are approaching tournament time.

The Girls’ team, led by sophomore Alison Poss, is 8-8 on the season. Poss, who qualified for the Region Tournament last year as a freshman, has performed strongly all season. Her nine hole average this year is a little over 41, as she continues her outstanding career. She is joined by freshman Emily Anderson, to make a strong twosome. They have their sights on the District Tournament, which will be played at the Golden Eagle Golf Course in Cookeville on Monday, September 19.

“I feel like Alison and Emily have a great chance at Qualifying for the Region Tournament as a team, which is something that hasn’t happened since I started coaching in 2016,” said DCHS Golf Coach John Pryor. “I feel like Alison has a shot at qualifying for the State Tournament. She is just an awesome kid and I enjoy working with her.”

The Boys’ team is led by junior, Brayden Summers, whose nine-hole average is just slightly over 43. He has combined with senior captain, Adan Ramirez, sophomores Seth Fuson and Ayden Sprague, and freshmen Bradley Hale, William Blair, Cooper Goodwin , and Jamison Troncoso, for a record of 4-16.

“Our boys’ team is pretty young, but they have shown great improvement and their future is bright,” said Coach Pryor. “These guys are so much fun to be around and I am really proud of them.”

The Golf Team has three more matches, September 6 against Monterey, September 12 against White County, and September 13 against Cannon County. Those matches are all at home, The Smithville Golf Club. The District Tournament will be on September 19 and the Region will be on September 26, both at the Golden Eagle Golf Club.

Coach Pryor is in his 7th season as coach, and has a new Assistant coach, Luke Dycus.