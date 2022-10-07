Tournament preview: Kaukauna Ghosts’ girls golf team at state

Photo courtesy @KaukaunaGhosts on Twitter

KAUKAUNA — A year ago as a freshman, Kaukauna High School golfer McKenna Lowe was the only Ghost golfer to play in the WIAA state golf tournament.

This year, she’ll have plenty of company on the bus ride down to Madison.

The Ghosts team qualified for the 2022 tournament after finishing second at the Kimberly Sectional Tuesday at High Cliff Golf Course.

Norah Berken led the Ghosts with an 83, Lowe shot an 84, Ava Block shot an 89, Charlie Clinefelter shot a 94 and Grace Schomin shot a 97.

The 51st Annual Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Girls State Golf Championships will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11, 2022 at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis. The competition will begin at 8 am on both days.

The schools Qualifying for the State Championships in Division 1 are Arrowhead, Bay Port, Brookfield East, Divine Savior Holy Angels, Kaukauna, Middleton, Oconomowoc, Stevens Point, Tomah, Union Grove, Waunakee and Westosha Central. The team Qualifiers in Division 2 are Altoona/Regis, Edgewood, Lancaster, Prescott, The Prairie School and Wrightstown.

Monday Tee Times are HERE.

Read the full tournament preview HERE.

