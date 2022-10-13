Tournament expansion and NBA draft age requirement: Key takeaways from ACC commissioner at basketball media day

Charlotte, NC ― Expansion of the NCAA Tournament. A lower age requirement to enter the NBA draft. Conference realignment.

Those are some of the biggest issues in the college sports environment these days, and those topics dominated ACC commissioner Jim Phillips’ press conference here at the ACC’s annual basketball media day on Wednesday.

Here is a rundown of what Phillips had to say on these pressing matters:

Expanding the NCAA Tournament

There has been a lot of talk in recent months about expanding the NCAA Tournament beyond its current 68-team field. On Wednesday, Phillips, who is a proponent of expansion, said it’s time to take a look at the issue.

“It’s time to look at the expansion of all conference championships ― not conference championships but national championships,” Phillips said. “The time is now. The time is now as we’re looking at the overall structure of the NCAA, and one of their responsibilities has been championships. So I’m in favor of looking at it, and I really would like us to expand.”

Phillips cautioned that there are areas of concern when considering expansion of the tournament.

“Well, logistics, first of all,” Phillips said, “and how does it affect the regular season? How does it affect your conference play? Maybe add a weekend. Maybe there’s first-round byes for teams that are ranked at a certain level or seeded at a certain level. It’s a Rubik’s Cube times two.”

The one thing Phillips would not touch is the automatic bid that guarantees at least one bid for each conference.

“My perspective and our perspective of the ACC, not interested in cutting back those AQs,” Phillips said, referring to the automatic qualifiers. “Those AQs matter. That’s part of the broad-based opportunities we have in Division I sports is the lower resource conferences and the higher resource conferences can all gain access.”

A lower age requirement for the NBA draft

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has proposed changing the league’s minimum age requirement for the draft from 19 to 18, which would allow players to enter the draft straight out of high school.

It’s an NBA rule that directly affects the college game. But Phillips is in favor of the NBA lowering the age requirement.

“I think I’ve said it before, maybe not recently, every young man and young woman coming out of high school deserves an opportunity to do what they want to do, and some want to go straight to professional sports,” he said . “The more opportunity we allow those young men and women to do that, I think it’s healthy. I really do.

“I don’t think that hurts the college game,” Phillips added. “I just don’t. Some would say that student-athletes that come for a year, that may hurt the game. I’m not sure.”

All quiet on the conference realignment front?

Last summer, the Big Ten created a lot of upheaval in the college sports landscape with the additions of UCLA and USC from the Pac-12. Since then, though, things have remained relatively quiet.

But Phillips said conference realignment continues to hang over the Sporting world.

“The intensity doesn’t stop,” Phillips said. “Maybe (it does) out in the public world. You continue to monitor what’s happening. You continue to try to make the very best decisions. You continue to look at all options.”

Phillips said the schools within the ACC remain committed to the league.

“I feel really good about where we’re at,” he said. “We met ― we mean the ACC board ― and myself and our executive staff, met in Durham three weeks ago or so for our normal two days of fall meetings. That’s a unified group. It really is.

“It’s a Collaborative and unified group that’s working together that feels good about not only where we’re at right now but where we’re headed.”

