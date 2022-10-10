Tour pro opens up about mental-health struggles in documentary | Golf News and Tour Information

Brewerton described what happened to her next as if her mind had entered a haze. “I wasn’t thinking about my own golf in a rational way. If someone else had come up to me and said, Look, this is what has happened to me, what should I do? I probably would have said, you need to take a break. You need to heal physically, do some work mentally and then come back after you’ve worked on it a bit. But I had zero ability to be objective about myself. It felt like even the easiest decisions to make just all of a sudden became really hard.”