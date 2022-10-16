Toulouse beat Angers in a five-goal thriller

THE MATCH

Toulouse were Chasing a third straight home win as they look to consolidate in the top flight again after promotion, and they went in front early on. Good play down the right by Rafael Ratão and Mikkel Desler led to the chance, with the ball breaking kindly in the box for Brecht Dejaegere to score (10′).

Angers drew level just after the half-hour mark from a fine free-kick by former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, but Toulouse were back in front before half-time. When a Ratão cross grazed the arm of Batista Mendy just inside the area, the referee gave a penalty after reviewing the images. Branco van den Boomen, the star of last season’s run to the Ligue 2 title, converted from the spot for his first top-flight goal (40′).

Bentaleb then Struck the bar from range just before the break, and instead Toulouse went on to increase their lead Midway through the second half via a fine Strike by Stijn Spierings, the Dutchman’s shot from just outside the area arrowing into the top-left corner of the net (67′).

3 – Toulouse scored through three Dutch players in Ligue 1 2022/23 (Dallinga, Spierings, van den Boomen), their highest tally with players of a foreign nationality in a single season in the top-flight. Orange. #TFCSCO pic.twitter.com/SLzHJWiipJ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 16, 2022

Angers could not come back from that, although they did pull a second goal back in stoppage time when Pierrick Capelle’s cross was headed in by substitute Amine Salama. Gérald Baticle’s side remain in the relegation zone, while Toulouse are in the top half.

THE PLAYER: Branco van den Boomen

It was a big day for the Dutchman. Having been so impressive scoring and making goals on last season’s run to the second-tier title and promotion, he finally broke his Ligue 1 scoring duck here.

THE STAT: 7

Van den Boomen has converted all seven penalties he has attempted in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

