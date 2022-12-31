Toughness pushes Gundy to All-Area Football Player of the Year

December 31—Gage Gundy, the 2022 News Press All-Area Football Player of the Year, never expected to have to do that.

They had to, though.

Stillwater High’s senior quarterback, Gundy trotted to the sidelines in the early parts of the fourth quarter during the Pioneers’ win over Choctaw in the Class 6A-II title game. There, he told Stillwater Coach Tucker Barnard something he figured he never would.

“I was just letting him know that I’ll continue to play — just, I can’t do any more quarterback-run stuff,” Gundy recalls telling Barnard. “It was really tough. I’ve never told a Coach what I can and can’t do, so I kind of had to swallow my own pride and tell him.”

A few plays earlier, on a designed quarterback run, Gundy took a hit to the knee when “something kind of popped,” he said. But he didn’t think much of it. Shortly after, while on the run again, he felt his knee shift when he planted it into the ground to cut.

“It truly felt like if I ran it one more time and stepped wrong, I’d blow my whole knee out,” Gundy said. “I felt a little selfish doing that, but also, I just truly felt like it could’ve gotten so bad.”

And just as Gundy never expected he’d have to do that, Barnard didn’t expect to have a dimension of his dual-threat quarterback’s talents taken away with a state title hanging in the balance.

Gundy never wanted to come out completely. It wasn’t an option. So, he hobbled to the finish line to help secure only the program’s second Gold Ball — and first in 55 years. If it weren’t for that toughness, they likely would’ve never been in that position in the first place, and the Pioneers wouldn’t have been, either.

Perhaps Stillwater’s undefeated campaign in 2022 started a year earlier, in Gundy’s first year as the starter.

“Junior year, I was still just trying to figure it out, just trying to get to where I could just make it,” Gundy said. “I was just an average high school quarterback, and then, after that junior year, I just started working hard on the stuff that I thought I needed to improve on … It just paid off.”

The toughness that propelled him through the offseason translated to the field this fall, resulting in one of, if not the best season by a quarterback in program history.

In an offense predicated on running the football, Gundy completed 184 of his 269 passes (68 percent) for 30 touchdowns with just one interception. On the ground, Gundy added 575 yards and 10 touchdowns on 107 attempts.

“It’s such a dumb statistic,” Barnard said of Gundy’s touchdown-to-interception ratio. “Like, it really is kind of hard to wrap our head around that. … It’s crazy to have only thrown one pick.”

Gundy’s development from his junior year to his Farewell tour played a key role in getting the Pioneers over the hump. He wanted to put in the work during the summer, he said, because he knew this year’s team had a chance to be special.

His progress was evidenced during a two-week span in which he threw for 658 yards and 10 touchdowns while completing 78 percent of his passes.

But he also wanted to make the jump for his family.

He watched his older brother, Gunnar — now a quarterback under their father, Mike, at Oklahoma State — fall short of accomplishing the program’s main mission during his time at Stillwater High.

As the youngest Gundy, they didn’t want that to be the case with him, too. And, of course, it wasn’t.

“It’s a big deal,” Gundy said. “(Gunnar) kind of started all of this Championship football stuff at Stillwater High School, and it feels good to get it done for him. Ever since they lost his senior year, that’s the one thing I kind of wanted to do for him. “

Now, Gundy will start preparing for the baseball season in the spring. The same offseason motivation that pushed him through this summer is expected to fuel him through the months until the Pioneers step onto the diamond.

Barnard and Co. know it’ll be different without him next year, too. They grew into the player the Pioneers wanted to have the ball with the game on the line, Barnard said. His toughness, Barnard added, uplifted everyone on the team this fall.

Once a spry junior who had work to do, Gundy turned himself into one of the program’s cornerstones. This year, it culminated with a season that’ll be hard to replicate in the foreseeable future.

“You gotta work for what you want,” Gundy said. “It just paid off.”

“It’s gonna be big shoes to fill for whoever’s next,” Barnard said.