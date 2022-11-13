Tough Week for Women’s Basketball Concludes with Defeat at #10 NC State

RALEIGH, NC (November 13, 2022) – Completing a difficult first week of games, the Mount St. Mary’s Women’s basketball team fell to the No. 10 ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum by an 86-38 final.

Mount St. Mary’s falls to 0-3 on the year, while NC State improves to 3-0.

Natalie Villaflor led the Mountaineers with 13 points on a 5-for-9 shooting day. Already Raflo chipped in nine on a trio of treys, and Michaela Harrison added six more. Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey contributed five points, two rebounds and an assist over 25 minutes, one short of her career most.

Rebounding went to the Wolfpack, as the Mount cleared the boards to compensate on defense for the speedier opposition. This helped in the turnover department, as Mount St. Mary’s limited giveaways to 10, Landing -1 on the turnover margin.

The Mount held tough for most of the first quarter. Harrison delivered a layup to get the visitors on the board first, and with 5:47 left, Raflo struck gold with a triple to pull the Mountaineers within two at 9-7. However, after a second Harrison layup made it 13-9, the Wolfpack finished the quarter on a 7-0 run. Substituting tall players into the lineup, NC State worked the paint to kick off the streak.

That run continued into the second period before Hunt registered a free throw at the 6:09 mark. Another Raflo three-pointer was the only field goal in the frame as NC State pulled away.

The second half was more balanced, particularly in the third quarter. Villaflor tallied nine of her 13 in these 10 minutes, and the Mount improved to 6-for-12 as a team. Lindsay-Huskey led the way with five in the fourth, but NC State did a better job clamping down on defense and outscored the Mount 25-9.

North Carolina State had four players in double figures, led by Aziaha James with 19. Madison Hayes picked up a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Mount St. Mary’s hosts its home opener Saturday (Nov. 19) with a 1 pm tip-off against Navy.