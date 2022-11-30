Tough three-game stretch, Demetrius Lilley’s debut and more

The Penn State men’s basketball team is set to learn plenty about itself and its potential ceiling over the next couple of weeks. With Tuesday night’s Matchup against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Nittany Lions kick off a three-game stretch that also features No. 20 Michigan State and No. 16 Illinois.

Big Ten play doesn’t begin in earnest until New Year’s Day, but Penn State will get to test itself with a road game against a major conference team, Tom Izzo‘s always-difficult Spartans and a road trip to see the Fighting Illini.

When Penn State Returns to non-conference play against Canisius on Dec. 18, it will be tested, and it will have a better idea of ​​what lies ahead this winter.

“I like where we’re going,” Coach Micah Shrewsberry said Tuesday. “I like where our team is. Defensively, I think we’re getting better. And offensively, we’re starting to figure some things out, and we’re starting to work on some things that I think will come up in here whether it’s tomorrow, whether it’s Saturday, whether it’s Wednesday, whether it’s next Saturday, whatever it may be We’re trying to get better as a program on both sides of the ball and I think we’re doing that.”

Penn State is ranked No. 33 in the KenPom.com ratings Entering Tuesday’s game against Clemson (7 pm, ESPNU), which is ranked No. 65 in KenPom. Michigan State and Illinois are ranked No. 30 and No. 22, respectively.

Penn State has flirted with some national relevance through the first seven games of the season with a win over the Big East’s Butler and a strong showing in the Charleston Classic in South Carolina earlier this month. The Nittany Lions have received one vote in the AP Top 25 twice in four weeks. If Penn State can continue to play at a high level against Clemson and in its subsequent Big Ten games, then the Nittany Lions could be a team to watch.

But with a young team featuring some new veteran pieces, Penn State needs to navigate this stretch first.

“The things that we want to work on, you can see it clicking,” Shrewsberry said. “And that’s what we want to do. I told those guys, it’s November, it’s late November and who we are as a team is not who we want to be at the end of the season. But we’re getting closer and closer with each day that we come out and practice. So we need to do it again today and kind of have some momentum going into [Tuesday] night’s game.”

Shrewsberry is Lilley’s debut

Penn State forward Demetrius Lilley made his Collegiate debut last Friday against Lafayette, and the freshman big man announced himself quickly by picking up a flagrant foul two seconds after entering the game late in the second half.

The 6-foot-10, 260-pound Lilley played four minutes against the Leopards and missed his one field goal and free throw attempts. He had his foul and his turnover as his Lone stats. In recent weeks, Shrewsberry had spoken about getting Lilley some time, and the Lafayette game provided the first opportunity for the Lower Merion (Pa.) High product.

“He’s just so excited to play,” Shrewsberry said. “They haven’t had a chance yet, and that first game is hard. He was playing 200 miles an hour. I think the more time that he gets to play, the more he’ll slow down.”

If Lilley can join Classmate Kebba Njie as someone who can make an impact inside, it would greatly benefit the Penn State frontcourt. But Lilley missed some time during preseason camp, and he’s slowly worked his way to where he can contribute to the Nittany Lions.

Lilley was a three-star Recruit out of Lower Merion, and he was ranked as the No. 10 players in Pennsylvania.

“He’s done good things in practice,” Shrewsberry said. “Now he’s getting with a group where you can put all those freshmen kind of together, and he can play in stretches where he doesn’t need a sub. So now he’s playing longer and longer into practice. But he’s so smart and he’s so crafty. But until the game slows down, I don’t know if you’ll see it. He’s good in pick and rolls, getting out of pick and rolls for how big he is. He’s got quick feet, and he gets out of them really fast and gets to the rim. But then he doesn’t mind throwing his body around, and that’s something that will help us in what we need. We just need some more minutes for him so things slow down a little bit.”

Saying Farewell to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

This year marks the final iteration of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which has annually pitted teams from the two conferences against each other early in the season. In its 21 appearances, the Nittany Lions have an 11-10 record. There’s a chance that the Big Ten will find another dance partner for a similar event in the future, but right now, Tuesday marks the end of an era.

For Penn State and the Big Ten, which is regarded as one of college basketball’s better conferences, the game provides a bit of a barometer for where things are trending.

“We used to talk about it all the time. When I was at Purdue, it was one of the things Coach [Matt] Painter would always bring up is these opportunities that you get against other leagues,” Shrewsberry said. “We want to establish ourselves as the best league in the country. And you do that by these kind of matchups that you get. We had a chance to play the Big East, and we got to do our part, right. Everybody does their part, and then we stand out in that way. So we have to do our part this year. We didn’t get done last year, lost at home against Miami. Now we need to go on the road, and help our league, right, help the power of our league, raise the power of our league. We can all help each other in this way, so we all get what we want at the end of the year, and people can be upset and say what they want about the Big Ten, but we’ve started out great. Now we got to continue that through the rest of the non-conference.”

Fifth-year senior Myles Dread has played plenty of basketball and participated in his share of ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, and the guard said it provides an opportunity to keep an eye on the conference teams he’ll face later on this winter.

“I’ve never really looked at the conference versus conference kind of thing,” Dread said “It’s more so Penn State versus Whoever we’re playing that day. I’ve said it a couple times before, like I’m really locked in on the Scouting reports and whatever they give us on our desk. That’s what I’m locked in on. But in terms of watching the other Big Ten teams, like yeah, I’ve seen a couple of games and seen a couple of scores and in the non-conference you always kind of root for the Big Ten naturally because those are people that you play against. But then when early December and then early January hits, it’s kind of its business. It’s every man for himself.”

