Tough tests sharpen Waterloo girls basketball

ATWATER TWP. — A team with dreams of doing big things in February and March doesn’t mind taking a few risks in November and December.

So the Waterloo girls basketball team, fresh off a 20-win season, set up a Gauntlet to start its 2022-2023 campaign.

Alliance.

Brookfield.

St. Vincent-St. Mary.

“We did schedule those games for a reason,” Vikings Coach Kevin Longanecker said. “We didn’t go into them like we thought we would as far as personnel [with an injury to star post Kaira English]but hey, that’s life, life deals things, and so yeah, we purposely put ourselves in [a] position where we were going to be challenged and we might lose.”

The Aviators were hypothetically the least daunting of the three opponents, having undergone a number of losing seasons of late. That said, Alliance Coach Rod Smith has the Division II program heading in the right direction, led by star scorer Jayla Collock and the return of post X’Zaryia Fannin from Canton McKinley. The Aviators edged the Vikings, 56-50.

