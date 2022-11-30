Tough schedule helps Northwestern volleyball brace for NAIA national tourney in Sioux City

DAVE DREESZEN



ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College volleyball team played a brutal schedule this season, with 14 of its 29 matches against teams nationally ranked at the time. All seven of their losses came against teams ranked in the top 7.

“We play a tough team every night it seems like, in our conference and out of conference,” head Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “That’s what helps you get better and figure out what you do well and figure out what you need to do to get a little bit better too.”

Although Northwestern finished in a tie for fourth place in the Juggernaut Great Plains Athletic Conference, the strength of schedule helped the Red Raiders earn a No. 1 seed in pool play in the NAIA national tournament.

The 8th ranked Red Raiders, 22-7, begin their bid for an NAIA title against Marian (Indiana) at 4 pm Wednesday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

Northwestern advanced to the quarterfinals in the 2021 national tournament, before falling in four sets to Missouri Baptist, which has won the last two national championships.

Missouri Baptist also knocked out Marian in the semi-finals in last year’s tournament, ending a Cinderella run for the Knights, who advanced out of their pool via tie break.

Marian, 24-6, advanced to Sioux City this year after taking a four-set match over Park in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs. The Knights finished 13-5 in the Crossroads League, with NAIA national tournament qualifier Taylor (Ind.) winning the regular season crown.

“They’re a talented group that plays high level volleyball,” Van Den Bosch said of Marian. “That’ll be a great matchup. Both teams love to play fast.

Middle hitter Averi Lanman leads Marian with 1.25 blocks per set, which ranks ninth in the NAIA. Senior Skyler Van Note and Jai-Lyn Norwood highlighted the 2022 Crossroads League honors for the Knights as first-team selections.

Northwestern plays its second and final pool match at 4 pm Friday against Southwestern Assemblies of God University, a Texas-based college that goes by SAGU.

SAGU making its debut in the NAIA national volleyball tournament final site, is the only unbeaten team in the field with a mark of 33-0. The Lady Lions won the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) regular season title and tournament title with a 20-0 league mark. Of the three matches in the conference tournament, SAGU only dropped one set in the Championship match against Texas Wesleyan.

Senior Emma Tompkins earned the SAC Most Valuable Player and Attacker of the Year awards. The junior middle blocker posted 3.07 kills, 1.07 blocks and 0.26 aces a set, with a .318 hitting percentage. Junior Riley Burcham was selected as SAC Co-Setter of the Year, with 1,114 assists.

“There’s a reason they’re undefeated, they’re a really good team,” Van Den Bosch said of SAG.

“You find when you get to Sioux City after the opening round, all 24 teams deserve to be there.”

Counting Northwestern, the 24-field includes seven GPAC teams. Well. 2 Jamestown, No. 3 Midland, No. 4 Concordia and No. 6 Dakota Weselyn also earned 1 seeds in pool play. College of St. Mary’s and Hastings are also in the field.

Northwestern lost twice each to Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyn and once each to Midland, Concordia and Corban (Oregon). Corban, who played the Red Raiders in late August in Fullerton, Calif., is also a No. 1 seed in NAIA pool play.

The Raiders also have quality wins against six teams that made the NAIA national tournament final site — Dakota Wesleyn, Hastings, College of St. Mary’s, Park (Mo.), Viterbo (Wis.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Northwestern’s front line has been a major strength this season, with Jazlin De Haan, Alysen Dexter and Bekah Horstman all earning first-team All-GPAC honors.

In her first season with Northwestern, De Haan, a sophomore from Orange City, led the team with 351 kills, an average of 3.62 per set, as part of a one-two punch from the outside hitter position with Dexter. The 2021 GPAC Freshman of the Year, Dexter was second on the team in kills (345) and kills/set (3.56). The Urbandale, Iowa native also was one of the best servers in the GPAC, with her 56 service aces leading the conference by a full 13 aces.

Horstman, a senior from Pella, led the GPAC with 1.33 blocks per set, and was third in total blocks (130). Her .351 hitting percentage also ranks third in the GPAC, recording 269 kills on the season.

“Those three girls have been our three Offensive leaders this year,” Van Den Bosch said. “They finish a lot of points for us. Obviously, you have to have a good pass and a good set to make that happen.”

Libero Olivia Granstra, a second-team All-GPAC pick, was fifth in the conference this season with 511 digs, and fourth in digs per set (5.21.) She also had 61 assists.