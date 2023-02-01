Tough love elevates Justin Suh in golf Ascent

And one whose street smarts might have lagged slightly behind.

It was Thanksgiving break during their sophomore year at USC, calling for a six-hour trip home from Los Angeles to the Bay Area. Suh and DeVine loaded up into Suh’s car, along with two other golfers and another tennis player. The drive went smoothly for the first few hours, until the smell of burning rubber began to foul the air. Suh pulled over at a gas station to survey the situation, then broke the bad news to his passengers.

“We’re sitting in this little hatchback, completely packed to the brim, the car’s loaded down,” DeVine said, “and about 150 miles from home, Justin’s like, ‘The tire pressure signal’s been going off the whole car ride.’ We put some air in the tire, you can almost hear it leaking air, and it’s like, ‘Justin, you should’ve checked this before we got in the car and drove 400 miles together.’

“We get on the road and about 20 miles later, the car is tilted to one side, the tire completely busted. We called Triple A, they said it would be about three hours… thankfully one of the guys who was with us had changed a tire before; we figured it out, got the flat off, put the spare on. Then we got back in the car and realized Justin had left the lights on while we were changing the tire. We get back in the car, it’s freezing, it’s November, and the car won’t turn on.”

Time to coax the battery.

“We’re sitting in the freezing cold,” DeVine continued, “listening to music, talking crap, and we get back in the car, 30 minutes later, saying our prayers. Justin puts in his key, turns the ignition, and the car turns on. We’re relieved. As we’re all celebrating, he turns the car back off, and we’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing, Justin?’ He’s like, ‘I want to save the battery,’ and we’re like, ‘That’s not how this works, bro. Give it some juice.’

“I told Justin, ‘If this car doesn’t turn back on again, I’m never driving with you ever again.’ Thankfully the car turned back on, and we got home with the spare. It all worked out.”

Years later, Suh can smile and laugh. It all worked out in the end.

The anecdote is uniquely akin to Suh’s career trajectory. After reaching No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and turning pro in summer 2019, he made his professional debut with much fanfare at the Travelers Championship – joining Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff for a pre-tournament press conference.