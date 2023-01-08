Tough Look For Browns As NFL Star Says Even Blank Check Isn’t Enticing

The Cleveland Browns are the butt of the joke, again. A franchise that has failed to get past the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs for 33 consecutive years, and have reached the Playoffs just three times since 1989, will be watching from home again in 2023.

In addition, it is catching strays all the way from New Orleans.

Jadeveon Clowney, who signed with the Browns in 2021, has likely played his final game with the organization. They publicly criticized the organization on Thursday and was sent home from the practice facility on Friday.

With his indefinite absence, Cleveland is in need of a pass rusher to play across from Myles Garrett. It will likely look to acquire a top pass rusher in free agency, and/or the NFL Draft.

There is also the option to acquire a defensive end in a trade. Should the Browns go that route, there is one player that they will most certainly not pursue, because he has no interest in joining the team.

That player is Cameron Jordan.

Cameron Jordan will never play for the Browns. Ever.

Jordan, 33, is a seven-time Pro Bowler who has played his entire career with the Saints. He is one of the top players at his position after being drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

When asked whether he would consider playing for Cleveland, Jordan made it abundantly clear that he would not and is not. They played in Ohio’s second-largest city two weeks back.

It reminded him why there is “no amount of money” that could entice him to play for the Browns.

After playing there two games ago… it affirmed my previous notions… No amount of money could get me there 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/hLArnZbirm — Cameron Jordan (@camjordan94) January 6, 2023

Cleveland could hand Jordan a blank check and tell him to name his price. They could offer him infinite money. It wouldn’t matter.

Jordan will never play for the Browns. Tough look for a team that is constantly clowned.