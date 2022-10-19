Tough day two for Beierman at state golf

Boone Central’s Taylor Beierman capped another successful golf season competing in the 2022 Nebraska Class C Girls State Tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus Oct. 14-15.

Unfortunately, late struggles on day two of the event kept the Cardinal junior from duplicating her 2021 medal-winning performance.

Beierman was squarely in medal contention on day one, firing a 41 on the front nine of the Elks layout and finishing with a solid 18-hole round of 87 that had her sitting in 12th place. She began Tuesday’s second round with a 45 on her first nine before disaster struck. Beierman recorded double bogey or higher on five straight holes – and six of seven – on the back side, shooting 53 and second-day round of 98.

The two-day total of 185 was good for 24th place. Although not high enough to medal, 24th of 93 Class C Golfers was still an impressive tournament performance.

“On Monday, Taylor played a great round. Her game was solid all the way across the board,” Card Coach Amy Ahlers praised. “She did an awesome job of putting herself in good positions, hitting lots of fairways and greens.

“Tuesday was a tough day. But that’s golf sometimes. Overall, Taylor should be very proud of the season she had and the way she represented Boone Central.

“We couldn’t be more excited for all that is to come next year!”