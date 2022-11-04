Tough competition in the Aloha state for WSU Women’s golf – The Daily Evergreen

Then-freshman Amy Chu refines her driving skills along with teammates Madison Odiorne and Emily Baumgart during a practice session on April 1 at WSU’s practice facility before a tournament this week. Chu says the team practices five days a week, but the athletes are able to use the grounds at any time.

The WSU Women’s golf team finished the three-day Pac-12 Preview, Hosted at the Nanea Golf Club in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Prior to the tournament, head coach Sofie Aagaard spoke of the Powerhouse competition and how excited the team is to see where they place among them.

Your Cougars finished in ninth place, maybe not the finish they were looking for, but all is well as the Rival Huskies finished, just a few points behind in 10th.

The team finished with a total score of 905. The Huskies with 910.

WSU rolled out the same players from the last tournament: Madelyn Gamble, Darcy Habgood, Emily Cadwell, Emiko Sverduk and Hannah Harrison.

The team was led by Gamble who placed 11th. Next came Habgood at 15th.

Bringing up the rear were Cadwell, Sverduk and Harrison, who placed 43rd, 54th and 56th. The Cougars shot 219, 220, 230, 236 and 24T, respectively.

With the Pac-12 Preview being the team’s fourth competition of the season it should be mentioned that both Golfers Gamble and Habgood, have led the Cougar team twice thus far.

Habgood led the team in the first two tournaments, at the Badger Invitational and the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. Gamble has since taken the reigns at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational and now here at the Pac-12 Invitational.

No doubt these two names will be ones to watch once the team resumes playing in February 2023.

Not a bad season thus far under the first-year head Coach Aagaard. So far the Cougars have finished fourth, fifth, 10th and now ninth, in their respective tournaments.

The Cougars will return to the Palouse, where they may rest, enjoy the holidays and hone their skills as they will not see action until Feb. 13, 2023 when they compete at the Lamkin Invitational at The Farms Golf Club located in San Diego.