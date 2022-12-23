Tougaloo College to host 2023 GCAC basketball Championships

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The city of Jackson was selected to host a men’s and women’s conference championship in February of 2023.

The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, an Athletic conference associated with the NAIA and one of five conferences comprised of members representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, selected the Hank Aaron Sports Academy to host the 2023 Hope Credit Union Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship in the capital city .

“This is an exciting time for the GCAC,” says GCAC Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes. “Every Championship we host will be an experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, and we are grateful to have partners like Hope Credit Union and Hank Aaron Sports to bring to life our vision.”

“Hope Credit Union is proud to be the title sponsor of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference’s basketball tournament,” said Hope Credit Union CEO Bill Bynum. “With roots in Jackson and communities across the Deep South, we are committed to supporting the immense Talent that exists in the region’s HBCUs, where the potential is so great, and the barriers to economic opportunity have historically been most prevalent.”

Tougaloo College, a member of the GCAC and current 2022 men’s champions, will be the host site for the conference tournament.

A fellow Mississippi school, Rust College, will compete for back-to-back titles on the Women’s side.

“Thanks to the hard work of Hank Aaron Sports, the city of Jackson is extremely proud to be the site of this year’s Gulf Coast Athletic Conference basketball tournament,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “Hank Aaron Sports submitted and won the bid to host the seven schools (women and men) for the 2023 championship. Not only is this a great event for sports fans, but it will also provide an economic impact on our city. I want to extend my Gratitude to Hank Aaron Sports for bringing the Championship to the capital city and wish all participants a wonderful experience!”

The tournament will take place from February 23-26 in 2023.

Tickets for this year’s tournament are available now via the Hank Aaron Sports Academy Ticketing page.

Additional details about the 2023 Hope Credit Union Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship will be made available in the coming weeks at gcaconf.com Tournament Central.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.