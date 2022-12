Seth Davis became the all-time leading rusher for Katy’s storied program during his final game playing in a Tigers uniform.

For his efforts this season, the senior running back was honored as the Offensive player of the year by the Touchdown Club of Houston on Wednesday evening at the organization’s 43rd annual Banquet at the Bayou Special Events Center.

Davis, a Mississippi State commit, rushed for 2,473 yards and 34 touchdowns this season and caps his prep career with 6,691, which surpassed 2015 Graduate Rodney Anderson.

Other Finalists for the award were Fort Bend Marshall’s Ja’Koby Banks, Clear Springs’ Nick Fattig, Klein Forest’s Parker Jenkins, Dickinson’s Marquis Johnson, Bridgeland’s Reid Mikeska, Crosby’s Cyrin Myles, Foster’s Ashton Ojiaku, New Caney’s Kedrick Reescano, Lamar’s Kenneth Rosenthal and Klein Cain’s Jaelen Smith.

Defensive player of the year honors went to North Shore defensive lineman Elijah Fields, who transferred from Spring prior to his senior season.

Fields will try to help North Shore win the Class 6A Division I state championship on Saturday evening against Duncanville. He enters the game with 71 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks and nine quarterback pressures.

Other Finalists included North Shore’s Jayven Anderson, Klein Cain’s Patrick Batiste, Ridge Point’s Taylor Davis, Dickinson’s Vernon Glover Jr., Katy’s Johnathan Hall, Paetow’s David Hicks Jr., Memorial’s Grayson Lincecum, Cypress Ranch’s Ashton Porter, Klein Forest’s Brad Spence and Atascocita’s Samu Taumanupepe.

Westfield’s Matt Meekins was named Coach of the year after another successful playoff run leading the Mustangs.

Westfield finished the season with a 12-2 record, which included a 7-0 mark in District 14-6A action. The Mustangs defeated Conroe, Klein Collins and Waxahachie in the first three rounds of the Playoffs before falling 28-21 against nationally ranked Duncanville.

Meekins has been at the helm of the Westfield program since 2015 when he took over the reins from his brother, Corby. Since that time, the Mustangs have piled up a 100-18 record and six district championships.

Other Finalists included Klein Cain’s James Clancy, Cinco Ranch’s Chris Dudley, Ridge Point’s Rick LaFavers, Lamar’s Michael Lindsey, Cy-Fair’s Jeff Miller, Klein Collins’ Adrian Mitchell, The Woodlands’ Jim Rapp, New Caney’s Travis Reeve, Atascocita’s Craig Stump, Fort Bend Marshall’s James Williams and CE King’s George Young.

During last week’s private school banquet, several other honors were handed out. Micah Bell of Kinkaid was named Offensive player of the year; Jack Ward of St. Thomas earned defensive player of the year honors; John Dearing of Second Baptist was named Ironman of the year; Hutch Coward of Episcopal was honored as the lineman of the year; Charley Schwinger of Second Baptist was given special teams player of the year; and Jordan Black of Fort Bend Christian was named Coach of the year after leading the Eagles to the TAPPS Division II title.