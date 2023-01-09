Tottenham’s interest in the 75-goal star could ‘become concrete’ at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in bringing Leicester City and England attacking midfielder James Maddison to Hotspur Way “could become concrete over the coming months”, CBS Reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The 26-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his £110k-per-week contract at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham transfer news – James Maddison

According to Football.LondonLeicester boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that it is getting difficult to compete with the Premier League’s big six in a financial sense, potentially hinting that the East Midlands side may have to sell players to raise funds.

Meanwhile, ESPN has stated that Spurs are monitoring the situation of the one-cap England playmaker this month, although they haven’t indicated whether the club will make a move for the coveted star.

Newcastle United have been the primary club linked with a transfer for Maddison since the summer window, but have been told the Foxes value the former Norwich City man at a fee of £60m, after seeing two bids of £40m+ rejected last summer, as per Sky Sports.

Journalist Dean Jones has previously suggested to GiveMeSport that Tottenham are crying out for a player in the ilk of Maddison, and Jacobs now believes that the club’s interest could accelerate in the coming months.

What has Jacobs said about Tottenham and Maddison?

When speaking about Maddison’s potential next destination, Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “The suitors that have looked at James Maddison, which is predominantly Newcastle but to a lesser extent Tottenham, are a little bit uncertain still as to where they’re going to finish.

“If he is choosing between a London move to Spurs, which is not concrete yet but could become concrete over the coming months, or Newcastle, if he Picks now, in hindsight he might feel that he’s made the wrong choice because the team he chooses in January might not make the Champions League and the other one might.”

Would Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham?

With Conte’s side often accused of not being creative enough behind their deadly front line, Maddison could be the ideal player at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium either this month or in the summer.

Despite Leicester’s struggles in the Premier League this season, the 2018 £20m summer signing has scored seven goals and provided four assists according to Transfermarktsuggesting that he has been a bright light in what has been a glum campaign for the Foxes.

And an average WhoScored rating of 7.39 for his displays in the top flight Ranks the Coventry-born star as the side’s top performer this campaign, showing that he has stepped up in what has been a disappointing season thus far.

Therefore, a move for Maddison is likely to be encouraged by Conte to the Tottenham board this winter, but whether they can beat Newcastle to his signature in 2023 remains to be seen.

