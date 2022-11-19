Tottenham will monitor the 10-goal ace at the World Cup ahead of a potential move

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Ghana international Attacker Mohamed Kudus.

The 22-year-old has been in exceptional form for Ajax this season, and he has 10 goals and two assists to his name across all competitions.

A report from Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the Premier League club will be keeping tabs on Kudus during the 2022 World Cup and they could make a move for him in the near future.

Spurs could definitely use more depth and quality in their attacking department and the Ajax star could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Kudus has proven his quality in the Dutch league as well as the Champions League. The Ghana international can operate as a center forward as well as an attacking midfielder.

Antonio Conte needs to add more goals to his midfield and Kudus could operate in behind Harry Kane and add goals and creativity from the attacking midfield role.

The player has a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2025 and the Dutch outfit are likely to demand a premium for his services. It will be interesting to see whether Daniel Levy is willing to back Antonio Conte in the market during January, and at the end of the season.

Spurs are still a few signings away from competing with clubs like Manchester City for major trophies.

Conte is an ambitious manager who wants to win major honors at the London club and signing players like Kudus will get him closer to fulfilling his ambitions.