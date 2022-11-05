Tottenham vs Liverpool: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Reds have been terribly inconsistent this season while Spurs are looking strong ahead of this game

Tottenham are hoping to put pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City by picking up three vital points against Liverpool on Sunday. The London side head into this game just three points adrift of City and a further two behind leaders Arsenal.

They take on a Liverpool team in Bizarre form in the Premier League and have a two-game losing streak in the top-flight.

Tottenham vs Liverpool latest odds

The home team are the underdogs to get the win against the Reds, with bet365 offering them at odds of 23/10 (3.30).

Liverpool are seen as the favorites to get three points at 11/10 (2.10) with the draw available odds of 13/5 (3.60).

Tottenham vs Liverpool first goal scorer odds

Harry Kane is Spurs’ top scorer in the Premier League heading into this game and is the favorite to get the first goal at odds of 5/1 (6.00), the same price as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Darwin Nunez is available at 11/2 (6.50) while Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski is 10/1 (11.00).

Tottenham vs Liverpool preview

Tottenham Coach Antonio Conte will be without Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Cristian Romero heading into Sunday’s clash.

Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura could both be fit enough to feature against the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be able to call on Jordan Henderson for this match after the midfielder made a quick recovery from an injury that kept him out of the midweek Clash against Napoli.

James Milner also missed that game and he will not be available to feature against Spurs, while Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are still out.

Naby Keita and Joel Matip, however, can start this game.

Tottenham vs Liverpool tips and predictions

Liverpool are the bookies’ favorite to get this game but Tottenham are in better form and eager to strengthen their hold on third place, so odds of 23/10 (3.30) to get the win looks like a juicy bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

