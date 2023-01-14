According to CalcioMercato, Antonio Conte has asked the Tottenham board to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for him.

The Italian is reportedly a huge admirer of the Georgian winger, and on Friday night, this young man showed exactly why he’d be a star for a team like Tottenham.

Indeed, ‘Kvaradona’, as he is known in some circles, was once again mesmeric against Juventus on Friday as his team cantered towards a 5-1 win.

It was a complete performance by the winger, and his showing was capped off by a goal.

However, while a 5-1 win by Napoli over their title rivals was notable, the Headlines on Saturday morning were largely about one thing – Kvaratskhelia’s goal celebration.

Uncharacteristically, the Winger celebrated in a very Serene manner, putting his finger to his lips, ordering silence from somewhere.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

It is interesting to see Kvaratskhelia celebrate in this way after such a monumental goal, but there is a logical explanation for this action.

Indeed, as CalcioNapoli now reports, this celebration was aimed at the media amid all sorts of rumors about the player and his future.

According to CalcioNapoli, this celebration was used to extinguish any rumors about a potential departure from Naples this month, stating that Kvaratskhelia remains wholly focused on the team, despite being linked to teams such as Spurs and Liverpool.

That’s as clear a message as you’re going to get. Don’t listen to any rumors about this player’s future this month. He’s staying at Napoli.

To be honest, he has no reason to leave the Serie A leaders right now. Napoli are Flying over in Italy and look set to win their first league title since the days of Diego Maradona, and if Kvaratskhelia and his teammates can achieve that feat, they will achieve footballing Immortality in a city that idolises its sports stars more than any other .

