Tottenham striker Son Heung-min is ‘not worried’ about his current goal drought

Son Heung-min has blamed his goalless start to the season on a combination of bad luck and poor finishing, and promised to emerge from the experience as a better player, determined to improve.

‘This is going to make me stronger,’ said Tottenham striker Son, ahead of Saturday’s Showdown with Manchester City.

‘This is something I can see will be an improvement because I still have a lot of room for improvement. As a team and as an individual as well. Most important is that we are doing well as a team. I’ll do everything the team needs.’

Son won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season with 23 goals, including a flurry of 12 in the last 10 games of the season to pull level with Liverpool’s Mo Salah at the top of the charts.

This season, he has yet to find the net in seven games, but Spurs boss Antonio Conte says he is not concerned and nor is Son, who hit the woodwork and was denied by VAR decisions and brilliant goalkeeping against Fulham on Saturday.

‘If I’m honest, if I wasn’t getting chances in the game I would be worried but I’m still getting chances,’ said Son. ‘In some games, there have been unlucky moments. In some games, it has been a bad finish.

‘In some games I’m really frustrated because if I have some massive chances and the ball doesn’t go in. It makes me just laugh. But I am not worried about it because the team and the staff and all the fans are helping me.

‘I think if I score one the confidence will be back and I hope I can go on and score more goals.’

Tottenham are set to travel to Manchester on Friday, unless the fixture is postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

They are the last remaining unbeaten teams in the Premier League and Spurs have an impressive record against Pep Guardiola’s team in recent years.

They have won four of the last five meetings in the league and knocked City out of the Champions League on the way to the final in 2019, when Son scored three goals over the two legs. He has a total of seven against them in his seven years in English football.

‘Just because I have a good record against them doesn’t mean I’ll do something great or have magical moments,’ said Son. It doesn’t mean anything. Saturday is a massive game against one of the best teams in the world, so we need to prepare for the game really well.

‘I’ll do what the team needs. This is my aim. It will be a really difficult game and we are short of time to recover. It’s really important that we recover well. Good sleep, good eating. We have to be ready for a big battle.’