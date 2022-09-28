Tottenham star scores 16th goal for country, nutmegs goalkeeper in 5-1 win

Watch as Tottenham star Richarlison continued his wonderful start to the season by scoring another goal as Brazil trounced Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday. The Spurs ace now has six goals in his last five games for his country.

Richarlison, 25, came into the international break in good form. He has broken into Tottenham’s starting XI of late after a brace against Marseille. They maintained that form for Brazil last week, netting a brace in a superb 3-0 win over Ghana.

Then, on Tuesday night as Brazil continue their preparation for the World Cup, the ex-Everton star notched again. In what was his 37th cap for Brazil, he took his tally of international goals to an impressive 16, ahead of the World Cup.

Latching on to a gorgeous ball from Barcelona’s Raphinha – who got himself a brace – Richarlison lashed home Brazil’s second of the night. Indeed, he did so by nutmegging the goalkeeper, as seen below in a video posted on Twitter.

Watch as Tottenham star Richarlison scores another Brazil goal last night

Richarlison is playing with the utmost confidence. Since Antonio Conte arrived at Spurs, he has been getting the best out of some Spurs players where it was difficult to see any further improvement. Son Heung-min is the most notable.

But the likes of Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and even Harry Kane have all shown signs of improvement under Conte. Now, Richarlison is beginning to show the benefits of working under one of the world’s best-ever gaffers.

His movement, his work rate and the confidence of taking that shot on the first time, are all hallmarks of playing under Conte. With the North London Derby approaching, Richarlison will be hoping he is given a chance to continue his form.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Show all

In other news, the ‘Extremely fast’ forward must jump at the chance to join Everton in 2023