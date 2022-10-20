Tottenham set ‘goal’ to beat Man Utd, Chelsea to sign £100m Serie A star

Tottenham are prioritizing a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhene over Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, according to Enrico De Lellis.

Martinez has been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for over a year.

After a summer full of rumors in 2021, the Argentine forward penned a new Inter contract lasting until 2026.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with the 25-year-old but are unlikely to reignite their interest after signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Having said that, Tottenham spent around £50 million to sign Richarlison, and are still being linked with Martinez and Osimhen.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, which is probably why Antonio Conte is reportedly interested in bolstering his attacking options.

However, Italian journalist De Lellis reckons Martinez is not Spurs’ priority, but Osimhen is.

There is plenty of interest in the Nigerian striker, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all believed to be keen.

After an excellent 2021-22 campaign, Osimhen has scored four goals in eight matches this term.

Napoli are enjoying a terrific season so far, winning all four of their Champions League matches and sitting at the top of Serie A with an unbeaten record.

Osimhen’s play up front is a key reason for their strong start and it is no surprise to see a host of top clubs linked with him.

They will, apparently, cost at least £100m, however.

Conte has told Sporting director Fabio Paratici to pursue Osimhen, De Lellis says.

The Italian head coach thinks the 23-year-old will fit his system and the Premier League perfectly.

“In addition to his salary, he will have a budget of around €200m. There are rumors about Lautaro, but the real name that Conte told Paratici is Osimhen,” De Lellis told Calciomercato.

“The Napoli striker is also very popular with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, although the Germans closely follow Sesko as well.

“Their policy is to carry out operations under 100 million, Consequently Osimhen is a secondary option.

“The Nigerian is the classic Premier League footballer and it turns out to be the real goal of Tottenham. But it will be necessary to understand his will: he is demanding for the future and not only from an economic point of view.”

Spurs could be forced to move for Osimhen with Kane’s contract expiring in less than two years.

When asked about the rumors linking him with Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich, Kane insisted he is fully focused on bringing success to Tottenham

“I’m focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best,” he said. “For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham.”

Another touchy subject in north London is the future of Conte.

The Italian is out of contract next year and it is unclear whether or not he is keen to renew his deal.

