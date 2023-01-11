Tottenham now have ‘genuine interest’ in the 101-goal star at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur have a genuine interest in Brighton & Hove Albion and Belgium Winger Leandro Trossard as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his attacking options at Hotspur Way, talkSPORT Reporter Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport.

Spurs are looking to secure Champions League football for the second consecutive season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham transfer news – Leandro Trossard

Crook reported earlier this week that Tottenham’s interest in Trossard is suggested to be genuine, with the Lilywhites’ north London rivals Arsenal also monitoring the situation regarding the 28-year-old.

The Seagulls have triggered a one-year extension option they held in the Belgian’s contract, meaning that his £42.5k-per-week deal is not due to expire until the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Spurs’ interest in Trossard has accelerated over the past few days, but any move is likely to take place towards the end of the month.

It has also been suggested that Graham Potter is looking to reunite with his former Brighton colleague by signing the Winger for Chelsea during the window, a move which CBS Reporter Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport the former Genk man would find it hard to turn down.

However, Crook says that Spurs’ interest in Trossard is genuine, but no bid has been tabled as of yet.

What has Crook said about Tottenham and Trossard?

Crook told GiveMeSport: “I think Brighton are always willing to let players go if they think they’re getting value for money. They showed that with Marc Cucurella, Ben White and Yves Bissouma.

“I’ve told Tottenham’s interest is genuine, this is more than just paper talk but they haven’t made a bid yet.

“What Brighton have done, quite crucially, is they have protected themselves because they have triggered the one-year option in his contract. He is contracted until the summer of 2024, so I think it takes a decent bid to get him away.”

Would Trossard be a good signing for Tottenham?

Trossard is currently enjoying an excellent campaign so far for Brighton, having scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 Premier League Appearances according to Transfermarkthelping fire the Seagulls up to eighth.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.96 for 101-goal star’s displays in the top flight Ranks the 24-cap Belgium international as the club’s fourth-best performing player so far this season, suggesting how critical he is to Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Therefore, as a proven Premier League performer, Conte and Tottenham could do a lot worse than secure the signature of one of the league’s most consistent performers this season.

