Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Clube: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Antonio Conte’s men have been strong at home in Europe this season and should be backed to exact Revenge on their Portuguese opponents

Tottenham Hotspur face Sporting Clube on Wednesday on matchday five of the Champions League and Group D has been one of the most keenly contested groups in the competition.

Just three points separate leaders Spurs from bottom side Eintracht Frankfurt and with two matches left to play, both qualification spots for the last-16 are up for grabs.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Clube latest odds

Sporting came out on top when these sides met in Lisbon earlier in the group winning 2-0 and another success for the Portuguese side can be backed at 5/1 (6.00) with bet365.

The hosts come into the game having suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats and are offered at 53/100 (1.53) to get back to winning ways with the draw priced at 10/3 (4.33).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Clube first goal scorer odds

Harry Kane leads the market to open the scoring with the Spurs and England Captain available at 3/1 (4.00) to break the deadlock.

Heung-Min Son comes next in the betting at 9/2 (5.50) with Lucas Moura offered at 13/2 (7.50).

It was Paulinho who opened the scoring when the sides met at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and the striker is available at 12/1 (13.00) the same price as Spurs youth academy product Marcus Edwards.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Clube preview

The meeting in the Portuguese capital between these teams was decided by two goals in injury time and the match had been pretty even.

Spurs have been inconsistent in recent weeks alternating impressive showings with disappointing displays, but Antonio Conte’s men know there is no longer any margin for error.

The north Londoners have won both of their home games in the group pretty comfortably and should be able to use their superior attacking prowess to secure the win they need to keep alive their hopes of progressing in the competition.

Sporting for their part conceded four goals away to Marseille in their last away game and were beaten 2-0 on matchday four by the French side, meaning Spurs will feel confident of breaching the Portuguese defense on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Clube tips and predictions

Spurs to win and over 2.5 goals in the game looks like an attractive selection at 6/5 (2.20) and this bet comfortably paid out in Tottenham’s previous game in the competition against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

