Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The visitors have been scoring but conceding plenty of goals and that record should continue when they visit the capital this weekend

Tottenham welcome Leicester City to north London in the Premier League on Saturday as Antonio Conte’s men aim to get back to winning ways.

Spurs lost their first match of the campaign against Sporting Clube in the Champions League in midweek although they remain unbeaten domestically and are heavy favorites against a struggling Leicester side.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City latest odds

Bredan Rodgers’ men sit bottom of the table following one point from a possible 18 and the Foxes are priced at 11/2 (6.50) with bet365 to claim their first league win of the season.

The hosts Meanwhile are available at 1/2 (1.50) with the draw at 10/3 (4.33).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City first goal scorer odds

Harry Kane is the favorite to break the deadlock at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium with the Spurs and England Captain available at 3/1 (4.00).

Heung-min Son is yet to score this season but can be backed at 9/2 (5.50) with Richarlison available at 11/2 (6.50).

The Brazilian netted the opening goal in Tottenham’s last home game against Marseille in the Champions League.

For the visitors, Jamie Vardy is the shortest priced player to score first at 8/1 (9.00).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City preview

The Foxes have conceded 11 goals in their three away matches this season and their defensive issues could once again be exacerbated by Spurs.

Conte’s men have been solid if not Spectacular so far but they have found the back of the net regularly, scoring in every league match they have played and are on an 11-game scoring run stretching back to the end of the previous campaign.

Leicester’s last visit to Spurs in May saw them beaten 3-1 and a similar score line could be on the cards this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City tips and predictions

With Spurs scoring in all six of their league games this term and Leicester netting in all but one, Backing goals at both ends makes sense at 7/10 (1.70) while combining this selection with a home win sees the odds rise to an appealing 21/20 (2.05).

