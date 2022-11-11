Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The hosts are in poor form heading into their final game before the World Cup and are likely to concede once more this weekend

Tottenham face Leeds on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League with Antonio Conte’s side Desperate to get back to winning ways before the break for the World Cup.

The north Londoners have lost four of their seven matches in all competitions and Wednesday evening saw them eliminated from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Leeds Meanwhile have won back-to-back league matches for the first time all season and their last away game saw them claim a famous win at Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United latest odds

The hosts remain clear favorites despite their irregular form with bet365 offering a home win at 13/20 (1.65).

The capital club won both of their meetings with the Yorkshire out last season and Leeds are priced at 15/4 (4.75) with the draw at 16/5 (4.20).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United first goal scorer odds

Harry Kane is the shortest priced player to open the scoring at 10/3 (4.33) with Richarlison available at 6/1 (7.00) and Dejan Kulusevski at 13/2 (6.50).

The most fancied player for the visitors to break the deadlock is Rodrigo Moreno at 15/2 (8.50) while Crysencio Summerville at 12/1 (13.00).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United preview

Spurs have lost three of their last four Premier League matches and there is impatience building in this part of north London.

There has been little defensive solidity in recent matches with Conte’s men having conceded in each of their last seven games in all competitions.

Leeds for their part have rediscovered their scoring touch, netting at least twice in each of their last three league matches and they will be confident of scoring once more.

Jesse Marsch’s men however have conceded in 11 of their 13 league games this term meaning that Backing both teams to score this weekend makes plenty of sense.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United tips and predictions

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals are offered at 19/20 (1.95) and looks like an attractive option for the game.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

