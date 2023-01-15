Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Arsenal FC travels to meet Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, January 15. The two Clubs will battle at 11:30 AM ET, broadcast on Fubo Sports Network Canada. Arsenal is first in the league, with 44 points. Tottenham is fifth, with 33.

Tottenham and Arsenal Stats

With 40 goals in 17 games, Arsenal is second in the Premier League. On the other side, Tottenham has conceded 25 goals in 18 games, sixth in the league.

Offensively, Tottenham is third in the Premier League (37 goals, 2.1 per match). And defensively, Arsenal is second (14 goals conceded, 0.8 per match).

In terms of goal differential, Arsenal is second in the Premier League at +26.

Tottenham has outscored opponents 37-25, and its +12 goal differential is fourth in the Premier League.

Arsenal Key Players

Gabriel Martinelli has seven goals in 17 games — Tops on Arsenal, and eighth in the league.

Martin Odegaard has seven goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, tied for the team lead.

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s leader in assists, with six (on 25 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Tottenham Key Players

Arsenal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2022 West Ham W 3-1 Mold 12/31/2022 Brighton W 4-2 Away 1/3/2023 Newcastle D 0-0 Mold 1/15/2023 Tottenham – Away 1/22/2023 Manchester United – Mold 2/4/2023 Everton – Away 2/11/2023 Brentford – Mold

Tottenham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2022 Brentford D 2-2 Away 1/1/2023 Aston Villa W 2-0 Mold 1/4/2023 Crystal Palace W 4-0 Away 1/15/2023 Arsenal – Mold 1/19/2023 Manchester City – Away 1/23/2023 Fulham – Away 2/5/2023 Manchester City – Mold

