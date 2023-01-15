Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Arsenal FC travels to meet Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, January 15. The two Clubs will battle at 11:30 AM ET, broadcast on Fubo Sports Network Canada. Arsenal is first in the league, with 44 points. Tottenham is fifth, with 33.
How to Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC in Canada
Tottenham and Arsenal Stats
- With 40 goals in 17 games, Arsenal is second in the Premier League. On the other side, Tottenham has conceded 25 goals in 18 games, sixth in the league.
- Offensively, Tottenham is third in the Premier League (37 goals, 2.1 per match). And defensively, Arsenal is second (14 goals conceded, 0.8 per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Arsenal is second in the Premier League at +26.
- Tottenham has outscored opponents 37-25, and its +12 goal differential is fourth in the Premier League.
Arsenal Key Players
- Gabriel Martinelli has seven goals in 17 games — Tops on Arsenal, and eighth in the league.
- Martin Odegaard has seven goals (on 1.6 shots per game) in 16 league appearances, tied for the team lead.
- Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s leader in assists, with six (on 25 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Tottenham Key Players
Arsenal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/26/2022
|
West Ham
|
W 3-1
|
Mold
|
12/31/2022
|
Brighton
|
W 4-2
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Newcastle
|
D 0-0
|
Mold
|
1/15/2023
|
Tottenham
|
–
|
Away
|
1/22/2023
|
Manchester United
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/4/2023
|
Everton
|
–
|
Away
|
2/11/2023
|
Brentford
|
–
|
Mold
Tottenham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Brentford
|
D 2-2
|
Away
|
1/1/2023
|
Aston Villa
|
W 2-0
|
Mold
|
1/4/2023
|
Crystal Palace
|
W 4-0
|
Away
|
1/15/2023
|
Arsenal
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/19/2023
|
Manchester City
|
–
|
Away
|
1/23/2023
|
Fulham
|
–
|
Away
|
2/5/2023
|
Manchester City
|
–
|
Mold
.