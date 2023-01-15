Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Image placeholder title

Arsenal FC travels to meet Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, January 15. The two Clubs will battle at 11:30 AM ET, broadcast on Fubo Sports Network Canada. Arsenal is first in the league, with 44 points. Tottenham is fifth, with 33.

How to Stream Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC in Canada

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button