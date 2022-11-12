Tottenham Edge Leeds In Seven-Goal Thriller As Liverpool Beat Southampton

Tottenham rallied to win a 4-3 thriller over Leeds as Liverpool climbed into the top six of the Premier League by seeing off Southampton 3-1 on Saturday. James Maddison’s World Cup Dreams might have been ended by injury after he scored in Leicester’s 2-0 win at West Ham. Tottenham once again had to come from behind at the break as goals from the in-form Crysencio Summerville and Rodrigo either side of Harry Kane’s equalizer put Leeds in front.

Jesse Marsch’s men won a 4-3 thriller against Bournemouth last weekend, but were this time on the receiving end of a thrilling comeback.

Ben Davies’ powerful Strike made it 2-2 before Rodrigo restored Leeds’ lead.

Tottenham have made a habit of second half fightbacks this season and rescued the three points as Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to move Antonio Conte’s men up to third.

Newcastle can go back above Spurs should they inflict a third consecutive league defeat on Chelsea at St. James’ Park.

Liverpool signed off until Boxing Day on a positive note as Darwin Nunez Struck twice against Southampton.

Roberto Firmino’s header opened the scoring inside six minutes at Anfield, but in Nathan Jones’ first game in charge, the Saints responded immediately through Che Adams.

Nunez has been erratic since his 75 million euro ($77 million) signing from Benfica, but the Uruguayan is already up to eight goals in his debut season at Liverpool.

He produced a cool finish to slot home Harvey Elliott’s pass before sliding in to turn home Andy Robertson’s cross before half-time.

Leicester’s rise up the table continued but could come at a cost for England.

Maddison’s stunning form forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s squad and he opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season.

But the midfielder hobbled off shortly after with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Harvey Barnes added a second for the Foxes 12 minutes from time to leave West Ham one point above the relegation zone.

Everton are also only a point above the bottom three after a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Bournemouth with Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony on target for the Cherries.

Promoted

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom as Morgan Gibbs-White scored the only goal of a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)