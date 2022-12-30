‘Tots’ drive falls short of goal





For the first time ever, the Sandpoint Lions have fallen short of the club’s $50,000 goal to make Christmas merry for all.

With the final donations received, the club raised $48,842.12 — just under $1,158 short of their target to raise the funds by the new year.

Today’s donations total $2,768.09, bringing the total amount raised to $48,842.12.

Generous donations were received from: Anonymous (for my sister and all you do), $100; Northern Management Services, Inc., $500; Hoot Owl Spaghetti Feed, $1,127.50; Hoot Owl coin jar, $125.26; anonymous, $25; Robert and Kerri Clark, $150; Don & Sue Helander, $50; Flying S. Title & Escrow of Idaho, $126.33; Taylor and Son’s, $500; and anonymous, $64.

The Toys for Tots program provides free new toys for children living in the Lake Pend Oreille School District, from Sandpoint to Clark Fork and all points between

While the annual Christmas campaign came up a bit short of its $50,000 goal, club members said some adjustments were made to ensure all youth got at least something for Christmas.

The generosity of the community to Donate as much money as they did means the world to the club — and to the families which the Lions were able to help, Sandpoint Lions president Janice Rader. The club and its members — as well as the hundreds of families who were helped — are grateful to the community for donating to help those in need.

“Thank you seems so inadequate to express our Gratitude about this community’s continued generosity and support of the Sandpoint Lions Club and the Toys for Tots program,” Rader said. “This year was extremely difficult for many and we are pleased to say that we were able to make Christmas a little happier.”

If anyone would like to donate to the program, donations may be arranged by calling the Lions at 208-263-4118; or by mailing donations to the Sandpoint Lions Club, Box 414, Sandpoint, ID 83864.

Donations made by check are preferred. Be sure to include a note with your check indicating that it is a Toys for Tots donation. If you wish to make an Anonymous donation, please include a note.

If the donation is being made in someone’s name, be sure to also include a note.

Information: Sandpoint Lions Club, 208-263-4118